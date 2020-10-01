'We know we fell short.' Falvey on finding answers, Buxton's health, keeping Cruz with Twins

“That’s something we’re thinking about. We’re power reliant. We’ve got to think about what it is that didn’t allow us to get going over the last couple of days.

“Credit to the Astros. They found a way to attack us. They beat us. I don’t want to make excuses, and say otherwise. They attacked some of our weaknesses, and we have to figure out how to correct that going into the next playoffs.”

Planning next

The team now turns to offseason planning, where Falvey expects changes.

“Definitely don’t think you want to go into an offseason and just run things back and hope it’s better,” he said. “We know we fell short.

“This is going to be a difficult season to access. Some of our players who broke out last year and struggled this year, you can attribute to the challenges of the season. We’ll have to examine league-wide what we can make of the 60-game season.

“We all feel the emotions of the last 24, 48 hours. We had a really good group, a blended group, young guys early in their career, and guys who had been there before. I believe in our staff, and a players in that room, and I know how much they wanted to win.