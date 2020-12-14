Tuesday
AMERICAN FOOTBALL The Spring League: Generals vs. Aviators, Championship, FS1, 9 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL Clemson at Virginia Tech, ACC, 5:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Illinois, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Appalachian State at Tennessee, SEC, 6 p.m.
Wichita State at Tulsa, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Seton Hall at Xavier, FS1, 7 p.m.
Loyola-Chicago at Wisconsin, BTN, 7 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Florida State, ACC, 7:30 p.m.
Furman at Alabama, SEC, 8 p.m.
Kansas State at Iowa State, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
