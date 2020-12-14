 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WDN TV
0 comments

WDN TV

  • 0

Tuesday

AMERICAN FOOTBALL The Spring League: Generals vs. Aviators, Championship, FS1, 9 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL Clemson at Virginia Tech, ACC, 5:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Illinois, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Appalachian State at Tennessee, SEC, 6 p.m.

Wichita State at Tulsa, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Seton Hall at Xavier, FS1, 7 p.m.

Loyola-Chicago at Wisconsin, BTN, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Florida State, ACC, 7:30 p.m.

Furman at Alabama, SEC, 8 p.m.

Kansas State at Iowa State, ESPNU, 8 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Christy Marie Wheeler
Obituaries

Christy Marie Wheeler

ROLLINGSTONE — Christy Marie Wheeler, 68, of Rollingstone passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family…

Obituaries

Gary E. Galewski

TREMPEALEAU — Gary E. Galewski, 71, of Trempealeau passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at his home.

LaVonne Marcella Ozmun
Obituaries

LaVonne Marcella Ozmun

HERMITAGE, Tenn. — LaVonne Marcella Ozmun, 83, of Hermitage passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News