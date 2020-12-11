 Skip to main content
Sunday AUTO RACING Formula One: The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, ESPN2, 7:05 a.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL North Alabama at Indiana, BTN, 11 a.m.; Rhode Island at Western Kentucky, CBSSN, 11 a.m.; Richmond at West Virginia, ESPN, noon; Penn State at Michigan, BTN, 1 p.m.; Texas at Baylor, ESPN, 2 p.m.; Cleveland State at Ohio State, BTN, 3 p.m.; SIU-Edwardsville at Northwestern, ESPNU, 3 p.m.; St. John’s at Georgetown, FS1, 6:30 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY Ohio State at Notre Dame, NBCSN, 4 p.m.

GOLF LPGA: The U.S. Open, GOLF, 10 a.m.; PGA: The QBE Shootout, NBC, 11 a.m. and GOLF, 1 p.m.; LPGA: The U.S. Open, NBC, 1 p.m.

NBA PRESEASON Washington at Brooklyn, NBA, 5 p.m.; L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

NFL Houston at Chicago, CBS, noon; Minnesota at Tampa Bay, FOX, noon; Green Bay at Detroit, FOX, 3:25 p.m.; Pittsburgh at Buffalo, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

SKIING FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped), NBCSN, 7 p.m.; Cross-Country World Cup (taped), NBCSN, 11 p.m.

