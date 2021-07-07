AUTO RACING: ARCA Series: From Irwindale Speedway (taped), NBCSN, 5 p.m.; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice, Knoxville Raceway, FS1, 6 p.m.

CYCLING: UCI: Tour de France, Stage 12, NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.; UCI: Tour de France, Stage 13, NBCSN, 5:30 a.m. (Friday).

GOLF: EPGA Tour: The Scottish Open, First Round, GOLF, 6:30 a.m.; PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, First Round, GOLF, noon and 5 p.m.; PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, First Round, GOLF, 2 p.m.; LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, First Round (taped), GOLF, 8 p.m.

MLB: LA Dodgers at Miami, MLBN, 11 a.m.; NY Yankees at Seattle OR Colorado at Arizona (2:30 p.m.), MLBN, 3 p.m.; Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, ESPN, 7 p.m.; Cincinnati at Milwaukee, BSWI, 7:10 p.m.; Detroit at Minnesota, BSNO, 7:10 p.m.; Washington at San Diego (joined in progress), MLBN, 10 p.m.

NBA PLAYOFFS: Milwaukee at Phoenix, ABC, 8 p.m.

RUGBY: NRL: North Queensland at South Sydney, FS2, 5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS: WTA Tennis: Hamburg European Open, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 4 a.m., 5 a.m. and 5 a.m. (Friday); WTA: Wimbledon, Semifinals, ESPN, 7 a.m.

