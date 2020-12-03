 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WDN tv
0 comments

WDN tv

  • 0

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL: Kennesaw State at Creighton, FS1, 4 p.m.; Wisconsin at Marquette, FS1, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Jimmy V Classic: Louisville vs. Connecticut, Uncasville, Conn., ESPN, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Louisiana (Lafayette) at Appalachian State, ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S HOCKEY: Arizona State at Notre Dame, NBCSN, 6 p.m.

GOLF: EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Second Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa, GOLF, 5 a.m.; PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, Second Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico, GOLF, 1 p.m.; LPGA Tour: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, Second Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas (taped), GOLF, 4:30 p.m.; EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Third Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa, GOLF, 5 a.m. (Saturday).

SKIING: FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped), NBCSN, noon

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

Thomas Kohner

FOUNTAIN CITY, WIs. -- Thomas A. Kohner, 73, of Fountain City died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Winona Health.

+2
Steven Edwin Riska
Obituaries

Steven Edwin Riska

Steven Edwin Riska, 72, of Winona died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Benedictine Living Community — Saint Anne of Winona.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News