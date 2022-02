SUNDAYAUTO RACING: IndyCar Series: The Firestone Grand Prix Of St. Petersburg, NBC, 11:30 a.m.; NASCAR Cup Series: The Wise Power 400, FOX, 2:30 p.m.; NHRA: The NHRA Arizona Nationals, FS1, 6 p.m.; FIM: The MX2 (taped), CBSSN, 9 p.m.; FIM: The MXGP (taped), CBSSN, 10 p.m.

BOWLING: PBA: Tournament of Champions, FOX, noon.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UConn at Georgetown, CBS, 11 a.m.; SMU at Houston, ESPN, 11:30 a.m.; Illinois at Michigan, CBS, 1 p.m.; Wichita St. at Memphis, ESPN, 1:30 p.m.; George Washington at George Mason, USA, 1:30 p.m.; Tulane at Temple, ESPNU, 2 p.m.; Ohio St. at Maryland, CBS, 3 p.m.; East Tennessee St. at UNC-Greensboro, CBSSN, 3 p.m.; Montana St. at Montana, ESPNU, 4 p.m.; St. John’s at DePaul, FS1, 4 p.m.; Indiana at Minnesota, ESPN2, 5 p.m.; Nebraska at Penn St., BTN, 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE WOMEN’S: Boston College at Syracuse, ACCN, 11 a.m.; Louisville at Notre Dame, ESPN2, 11 a.m.; DePaul at Creighton, FS1, 11 a.m.; Missouri at Florida, SECN, 11 a.m.; Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, ESPNU, noon; Florida St. at Pittsburgh, ACCN, 1 p.m.; Providence at UConn, CBSSN, 1 p.m.; LSU at Tennessee, ESPN2, 1 p.m.; South Carolina at Mississippi, SECN, 1 p.m.; Ohio St. at Michigan St., BTN, 1:30 p.m.; Duke at North Carolina, ACCN, 3 p.m.; Michigan at Iowa, ESPN2, 3 p.m.; Auburn at Kentucky, SECN, 3 p.m.; Northwestern at Nebraska, BTN, 3:30 p.m.; NC State at Virginia Tech, ACCN, 5 p.m.; Arkansas at Mississippi St., SECN, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE BOWLING: The Big Red Invitational, BTN, 11 a.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS: Washington at UCLA, PAC12N, 4 p.m.; California at Arizona St., PAC12N, 6 p.m.

GOLF: PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Final Round, GOLF, noon, NBC, 2 p.m.; PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Final Round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

HORSE RACING: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 2 p.m.

NBA: Philadelphia at New York, ABC, noon; Utah at Phoenix, ABC, 2:30 p.m.; Dallas at Golden State, ESPN, 6:45 p.m.; New Orleans at LA Lakers, ESPN, 9:05 p.m.

NBA G LEAGUE: Fort Wayne at Lakeland, NBATV, 2 p.m.

NHL: Edmonton at Carolina, NHLN, noon; NY Islanders at Anaheim, NHLN, 7:30 p.m.

RODEO: PBR: The Bad Boy Mowers Mowdown, Championship Round (taped), CBSSN, 7 p.m.

MEN’S RUGBY: Six Nations: Ireland vs. Italy, CNBC, 9 a.m.; NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Cronulla-Sutherland, FS2, 2 a.m. (Monday).

MEN’S SOCCER: SPFL: Celtic FC at Hibernian FC, CBSSN, 6 a.m.; Premier League: Wolverhampton at West Ham United, USA, 8 a.m.; MLS: Sporting KC at Atlanta United FC, FS1, 2 p.m.; MLS: NY City FC at LA Galaxy, ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER: CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: El Salvador vs. Canada, FS2, 4:50 p.m.

TENNIS: Santiago-ATP Final, TENNIS, 3 p.m.; Guadalajara-WTA Final, TENNIS, 7 p.m.; Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS, 4:30 a.m. (Monday), 5 a.m. (Monday).

TRACK AND FIELD: USATF: Indoor Championships, CNBC, 4 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0