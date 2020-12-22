WDN tv
A criminal complaint has been filed against a 30-year-old La Crosse man after he allegedly threatened and assaulted a convenience store employee who requested that he wear a mask.
One of the biggest supporters of reconciliation between the Dakota people and residents of Winona has passed.
A Winona man was arrested for domestic assault Wednesday morning after he was accused of striking his roommate.
Olmsted County Judge Kevin Mark agreed Monday that Daley Farms was not granted a fair and impartial hearing when the Winona County Board of Ad…
Rose Marie Bronk was born Sept. 1, 1928, in Winona and passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Carmichael, Calif.
LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Duane Paul Zenke, 84, of La Crescent died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at his home. He was born in La Crosse, June 21, 1936,…
Elaine Fetting was born July 31, 1928, in Schoepps Valley, Wis. She went to meet Jesus Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, with family at her side. Elaine…
A Winona man was arrested Tuesday night after he was reported to have pointed a gun at his roommate, assaulted and inappropriately touched her.