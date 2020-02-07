AUTO RACING: Sprint Cup qualifying, FOX, 11 a.m.; Sprint Cup Series The Busch Clash, FS1, 2 p.m.
PBA BOWLING: Tournament of Champions, FOX, 4 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Rutgers at Maryland, BTN, 11 a.m.; Cincinnati at Connecticut, CBSSN, 11 a.m.; Butler at Marquette, FS1, 11 a.m.; Ohio State at Wisconsin, CBS, noon; Evansville at Bradley, CBSSN, 1 p.m.; George Mason at Massachusetts, NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.; Wichita State at Houston, ESPN, 2 p.m.; Valparaiso at Loyola Chicago, ESPNU, 3 p.m.; Notre Dame at Clemson, ACC, 5 p.m.; Washington at Washington State, ESPNU, 5 p.m.; Northwestern at Rutgers, BTN, 5:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Virginia at Florida State, ACC, 11 a.m.; Temple at South Florida, ESPNU, 11 a.m.; Mississippi State at Texas A&M, ESPN, noon; Louisville at Syracuse, ESPN2, noon; Georgia at Florida, SEC, noon; Duke at Miami, ACC, 1 p.m.; Texas Tech at Texas, ESPNU, 1 p.m.; Villanova at Butler, FS2, 2 p.m.; Auburn at Alabama, SEC, 2 p.m.; Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, ACC, 3 p.m.; Mississippi at Vanderbilt, SEC, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING: Penn State at Minnesota, BTN, 1 p.m.
GOLF: PGA The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, GOLF, noon and CBS, 2 p.m.
NBA: Boston at Oklahoma City, NBA, 2:30 p.m.; Utah at Houston, NBA, 6 p.m.
NHL: Boston at Detroit, NBC, 11:30 a.m.; Colorado at Minnesota, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.
PBR RODEO: Iron Cowboy, CBS, 11 a.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: Premier League Bournemouth at Sheffield United, NBCSN, 8 a.m.; Bundesliga Cologne at Borussia Monchengladbach, FS1, 8:30 a.m.; Premier League West Ham at Manchester City, NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.
XFL: Tampa Bay at NY Guardians, FOX, 1 p.m.; St. Louis at Dallas, ESPN, 4 p.m.
