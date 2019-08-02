ON TVNASCAR AUTO RACING: Monster Energy Cup Series practice, NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.; Xfinity Series qualifying, NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.; Monster Energy Cup Series final practice, NBCSN, noon; Xfinity Series The Zippo 200, NBC, 2:30 p.m.; Monster Energy Cup Series qualifying, NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.
BIG3 BASKETBALL: Enemies vs. Power, CBSSN, 2 p.m.
BOXING: PBC Kownacki-Arreola, FOX, 7 p.m.
GOLF: LPGA Tour Women’s British Open, NBC, 10 a.m.; PGA Tour The Wyndham Championship, GOLF, noon
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: UFC Fight Night Prelims undercard bouts, ESPN, 11 a.m.; UFC Fight Night Main Card Covington vs. Lawler, ESPN, 2 p.m.
MLB: Boston at NY Yankees, FS1, noon; Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, FSWI, 1 p.m.; Kansas City at Minnesota, FSNO, 6 p.m.; LA Angels at Cleveland, FS1, 6 p.m.
NFL: Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, ESPN and NFL, 6 p.m.
PAN AMERICAN GAMES: From Peru, ESPNU, 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: Club Friendly Chelsea at Borussia Monchengladbach, ESPNEWS, 10 a.m.; International Champions Cup Manchester United vs. AC Milan, ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.; German Super Cup Bayern Munich at Borussia Dortmund, FOX, 1:30 p.m.; MLS LA Galaxy at Atlanta United, FOX, 4 p.m.; Liga MX Leon at C.F. Monterrey, FS2, 9 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER: International Friendly U.S. vs. Ireland, ESPN, 9 p.m.
SWIMMING: USA Swimming National Championships, NBC, 1 p.m.
WNBA: Las Vegas at Dallas, NBA, 7 p.m.
X GAMES: X Games Minneapolis, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
