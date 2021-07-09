 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WDN TV
0 comments

WDN TV

  • 0

Saturday

AUTO RACING NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Credit Karma Money 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Atlanta, NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series, Slinger Speedway, Slinger, Wis., CBS, 7 p.m.

BIG3 BASKETBALL Week 1: TBA, Las Vegas, CBS, noon.

CYCLING UCI: Tour de France, Stage 14, Carcassonne to Quillan, 114 miles, NBC, 7 a.m.

UCI: Tour de France, Stage 15, Céret to Andorra la Vella in Andorra, 119 miles, NBCSN, 5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPYS The 2021 ESPYS, ABC, 7 p.m.

FISHING Bassmaster Elite Series: The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y., FS1, 7 a.m.

GOLF EPGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, GOLF, 6 a.m.

PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill., GOLF, noon

American Century Championship: Second Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev., NBC, 1;30 p.m.

PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill., CBS, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, Third Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio, GOLF, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Third Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb., GOLF, 3 p.m.

HORSE RACING NYRA: Saratoga, FS1, noon.

MEN’S LACROSSE PLL: Redwoods LC vs. Whipsnakes LC, NBCSN, 5 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS UFC 264 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN, 5 p.m.

UFC 264 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN, 7 p.m.

MLB Detroit at Minnesota, BSNO, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, FS1, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, BSWI, 6:15 p.m.

RUGBY IRU: Cell C at British and Irish, NBCSN, 10 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER Copa América: Argentina vs. Brazil, Final, Rio de Janeiro, FS1, 7 p.m.

USL: Las Vegas FC at Oakland SC, ESPN2, 9 p.m.

TENNIS ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Ladies’ Championship OR Doubles Championship, London, ESPN, 8 a.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

Jody L. Stoltman

Jody L. Stoltman, 63, of Winona, Minn., died Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at her home. Memorial services are pending on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News