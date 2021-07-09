Saturday
AUTO RACING NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Credit Karma Money 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Atlanta, NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.
Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series, Slinger Speedway, Slinger, Wis., CBS, 7 p.m.
BIG3 BASKETBALL Week 1: TBA, Las Vegas, CBS, noon.
CYCLING UCI: Tour de France, Stage 14, Carcassonne to Quillan, 114 miles, NBC, 7 a.m.
UCI: Tour de France, Stage 15, Céret to Andorra la Vella in Andorra, 119 miles, NBCSN, 5:30 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPYS The 2021 ESPYS, ABC, 7 p.m.
FISHING Bassmaster Elite Series: The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y., FS1, 7 a.m.
GOLF EPGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, GOLF, 6 a.m.
PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill., GOLF, noon
American Century Championship: Second Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev., NBC, 1;30 p.m.
PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill., CBS, 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, Third Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio, GOLF, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Third Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb., GOLF, 3 p.m.
HORSE RACING NYRA: Saratoga, FS1, noon.
MEN’S LACROSSE PLL: Redwoods LC vs. Whipsnakes LC, NBCSN, 5 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS UFC 264 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN, 5 p.m.
UFC 264 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN, 7 p.m.
MLB Detroit at Minnesota, BSNO, 1 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, FS1, 3 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, BSWI, 6:15 p.m.
RUGBY IRU: Cell C at British and Irish, NBCSN, 10 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER Copa América: Argentina vs. Brazil, Final, Rio de Janeiro, FS1, 7 p.m.
USL: Las Vegas FC at Oakland SC, ESPN2, 9 p.m.
TENNIS ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Ladies’ Championship OR Doubles Championship, London, ESPN, 8 a.m.