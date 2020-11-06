 Skip to main content
Sports on TV

Sunday

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: The NASCAR Cup Series Championship, NBC, 2 p.m.

BOWLING

PBA Playoffs, Fs1, 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Mississippi at Louisiana State, ESPNU, 1 p.m.

GOLF

EPGA: The Cyprus Showdown, 3:30 a.m.; PGA: The Houston Open, GOLF, noon; PGA Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, GOLF, 3 p.m.

NFL

Detroit at Minnesota, CBS, noon; Chicago at Tennessee, FOX, noon; Pittsburgh at Dallas, CBS, 3:25 p.m.; New Orleans at Tampa Bay, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

TENNIS

Paris-ATP Doubles Final, TENNIS, 5:15 a.m.; Paris-ATP Singles Final Sofia-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS, 8 a.m.

