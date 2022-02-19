Sunday

AUTO RACING: NASCAR Cup Series: The Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., FOX, 1:30 p.m.; AMA Arenacross: Round 9, Denver (Taped), CBSSN, 5 p.m.; AMA Arenacross: Round 10, Denver (Taped), CBSSN, 6 p.m.; NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, Pomona, Calif. (Taped), FS1, 9 p.m.; FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Winchester, Great Britain (Taped), CBSSN, 1 a.m. (Monday); FIM Motocross: The MX2, Winchester, Great Britain (Taped), CBSSN, 2 a.m. (Monday)

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Michigan at Wisconsin, CBS, Noon; Houston at Wichita St., ESPN, Noon; Providence at Butler, FS1, Noon; Temple at Cincinnati, ESPN2, 1 p.m.; Missouri St. at N. Iowa, ESPNU, 1 p.m.; George Mason at Fordham, USA, 1:30 p.m.; Memphis at SMU, ESPN, 2 p.m.; Marquette at Creighton, FS1, 2 p.m.; New Mexico at San Jose St., CBSSN, 3 p.m.; Rutgers at Purdue, FS1, 4:30 p.m.; Washington St. at Southern Cal, FS1, 6:30 p.m.; Mississippi St. at Missouri, SECN, 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wake Forest at Boston College, ACCN, 11 a.m.; UMass at Davidson, CBSSN, 11 a.m.; Texas at West Virginia, ESPN2, 11 a.m.; Georgia at Auburn, SECN, 11 a.m.; Tennessee at South Carolina, ABC, Noon; Purdue at Rutgers, BTN, Noon; Virginia Tech at Louisville, ACCN, 1 p.m.; Georgetown at UConn, CBSSN, 1 p.m.; Kentucky at Arkansas, SECN, 1 p.m.; Maryland at Michigan, BTN, 2 p.m.; Arizona at Washington St., PAC-12N, 2 p.m.; Pittsburgh at Virginia, ACCN, 3 p.m.; Stanford at Oregon, ESPN2, 3 p.m.; Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., ESPNU, 3 p.m.; Florida at LSU, SECN, 3 p.m.; Northwestern at Illinois, BTN, 4 p.m.; Houston at Tulane, ESPNU, 5 p.m.; Alabama at Texas A&M, SECN, 5 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS: UCLA at Arizona St., PAC-12N, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: Texas Tech vs. LSU, Clearwater, Fla., SECN, 8 a.m.; St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: Washington vs. Clemson, Clearwater, Fla., ESPNU, 9 a.m.; St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: Wisconsin vs. UCLA, Clearwater, Fla., ESPNU, 11 a.m.; St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: UCLA vs. Florida St., Clearwater, Fla., ESPN, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING: Virginia Tech at NC State, ACCN, 5 p.m.; Iowa at Nebraska, BTN, 6 p.m.

FISHING: Bassmaster Elite Series: The SiteOne Bassmaster Elite at Harris Chain, Harris Chain of Lakes, Leesburg, Fla., FS1, 7 a.m.

GOLF: PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Final Round, Riviera Golf Course, Los Angeles, GOLF, Noon; PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Final Round, Riviera Golf Course, Los Angeles, CBS, 2 p.m.; PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club (Black Course), Naples, Fla., GOLF, 2 p.m.

HORSE RACING: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 2 p.m.

NBA: NBA All-Star Game: Team Durant vs. Team LeBron, Cleveland, TBS and TNT, 7 p.m.

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL: G League Ignite at Cleveland, NBATV, 1 p.m.

NHL: Carolina at Pittsburgh, NHLN, Noon

OLYMPICS: The XXIV Olympic Winter Games Closing Ceremony: From Beijing (Taped), NBC, 7 p.m.

RODEO: PBR: The Ticketsmarter Invitational, Championship Round, St. Louis, CBS, 11 a.m.; PBR: The Ticketsmarter Invitational, Round 2 and Championship Round, St. Louis (Taped), CBSSN, 7 p.m.

MEN’S RUGBY: NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Newcastle, FS2, 2 a.m. (Monday)

MEN’S SOCCER: SPFL: Rangers FC at Dundee United FC, CBSSN, 6 a.m.; UEFA Champions League: Liverpool at Inter Milan (Taped), CBSSN, 8 a.m.; Premier League: Manchester United at Leeds United, USA, 8 a.m.; Premier League: Leicester City at Wolverhampton, USA, 10:30 a.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER: SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. New Zealand, Carson, Calif., ABC, 2 p.m.

TENNIS: Marseille-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP Finals; Doha-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5 a.m.; Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Doha-WTA, Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS, 4 a.m. (Monday); Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Doha-WTA, Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5 a.m. (Monday)

