Sunday AUTO RACING NASCAR Cup: the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, NBC, noon

MotoAmerica SuperBike, FS1, 1 p.m.

GOLF LEPGA: The Ladies Scottish Open, GOLF, 8 a.m.

PGA: The Wyndham Championship, GOLF, noon and CBS, 2 p.m.

PGA Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, GOLF, 3 p.m.

NYRA HORSE RACING Saratoga Live, FS1, 2 p.m.

MLB Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, BSWI, noon

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, TBS, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, BSNO, 1 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, ESPN, 6 p.m.

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE Dallas vs Sacramento, ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Utah vs LA Clippers, ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Minnesota vs Philadelphia, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER Premier League: West Ham at Newcastle United, NBCSN, 7:55 a.m.

Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham, NBCSN, 10:25 a.m.

MLS: LA FC at Atlanta United, ESPN, 3 p.m.

WNBA Seattle at Chicago, ABC, 3 p.m.

