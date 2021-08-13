Sunday AUTO RACING NASCAR Cup: the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, NBC, noon
MotoAmerica SuperBike, FS1, 1 p.m.
GOLF LEPGA: The Ladies Scottish Open, GOLF, 8 a.m.
PGA: The Wyndham Championship, GOLF, noon and CBS, 2 p.m.
PGA Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, GOLF, 3 p.m.
NYRA HORSE RACING Saratoga Live, FS1, 2 p.m.
MLB Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, BSWI, noon
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, TBS, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, BSNO, 1 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, ESPN, 6 p.m.
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE Dallas vs Sacramento, ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Utah vs LA Clippers, ESPN2, 4 p.m.
Minnesota vs Philadelphia, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER Premier League: West Ham at Newcastle United, NBCSN, 7:55 a.m.
Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham, NBCSN, 10:25 a.m.
MLS: LA FC at Atlanta United, ESPN, 3 p.m.