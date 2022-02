WDN TV Sunday

Sunday

AUTO RACING: AMA Series: Round 7, Reno, Nev. (Taped), CBSSN, 4:30 p.m.; AMA Series: Round 8, Reno, Nev. (Taped), CBSSN, 5:30 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UConn at St. John’s, FOX, 11 a.m.; Maryland at Purdue, CBS, Noon; Northwestern at Illinois, BTN, 1 p.m.; UAB at Old Dominion, ESPNU, 1 p.m.; Nebraska at Iowa, FS1, 1 p.m.; N. Iowa at Loyola of Chicago, ESPN2, 3 p.m.; Colorado St. at Boise St., FS1, 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Florida St. at Miami, ACCN, 11 a.m.; Duquesne at UMass, CBSSN, 11 a.m.; South Carolina at Georgia, ESPN2, 11 a.m.; VCU at Dayton, ESPNU, 11 a.m.; Xavier at Providence, FS1, 11 a.m.; Vanderbilt at Tennessee, SECN, 11 a.m.; Syracuse at Pittsburgh, ACCN, 1 p.m.; Notre Dame at Louisville, ESPN, 1 p.m.; UCF at South Florida, ESPN2, 1 p.m.; Arizona St. at Arizona, PAC-12N, 1 p.m.; Kentucky at Alabama, SECN, 1 p.m.; UConn at Marquette, FOX, 1:30 p.m.; Virginia at Wake Forest, ACCN, 3 p.m.; Oregon St. at Oregon, PAC-12N, 3 p.m.; Mississippi at Mississippi St., SECN, 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS: Illinois at Michigan St., BTN, 3 p.m.; Penn St. at Michigan, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE: Michigan at Notre Dame, ACCN, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Kajikawa Classic: Duke vs. Utah, Tempe, Ariz., PAC-12N, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING: Illinois at Nebraska, BTN, 11 a.m.

MEN’S FIBA BASKETBALL: FIBA Intercontinental Cup: Flamengo vs. San Pablo Burgos, Final, Cairo, NBATV, 11:55 a.m.

FISHING: Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at St. Johns River, St. Johns River, Palatka, Fla., FS1, 7 a.m.

GOLF: DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, Final Round, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Jazirah Al Hamra, United Arab Emirates, GOLF, 2:30 a.m.; LEPGA Tour: The Magical Kenya Ladies Open, Final Round, Vipingo Ridge, Vipingo, Kenya, GOLF, 9 a.m.; PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz., GOLF, Noon; PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz., CBS, 2 p.m.

HORSE RACING: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 2 p.m.

NBA: Atlanta at Boston, ABC, 1 p.m.

NFL: Super Bowl LVI: LA Rams vs. Cincinnati, Los Angeles, NBC, 5 p.m.

RODEO: PBR: The Express Ranches Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Oklahoma City, Okla. (Taped), CBS, 11 a.m.; PBR: The Express Ranches Invitational, Championship Round, Oklahoma City, Okla. (Taped), CBSSN, 1 p.m.

MEN’S RUGBY: Six Nations: Italy vs. England, Second Round, Rome (Taped), CNBC, 2 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER: FASL: Manchester United at Manchester City, CNBC, 6:30 a.m.

TENNIS: Rotterdam-ATP; St. Petersburg-WTA Finals, TENNIS, 7:30 a.m.; Buenos Aires-ATP, Dallas-ATP Finals, TENNIS, 1 p.m.; Dubai-WTA; Doha-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS, 4 a.m. (Monday); Dubai-WTA; Doha-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5 a.m. (Monday)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0