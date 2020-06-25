WDN TV schedule
0 comments

WDN TV schedule

  • 0

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL: AFL: Adelaide at Brisbane, FS2, 10 p.m.; AFL: North Melbourne at Hawthorn, FS1, 3 a.m. (Sunday)

AUTO RACING: NASCAR Truck Series: The Pocono Organics 150, FS1, 11:30 a.m.; MotoAmerica Superbike, FS1, 1 p.m.; NASCAR Cup Series: The Pocono Organics 325, FOX, 2:30 p.m.

GOLF: PGA Tour Golf: The Travelers Championship, GOLF, noon and CBS, 2 p.m.; Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Utah Championship, GOLF, 5 p.m.

HORSE RACING: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, noon and FS1, 2 p.m.; Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: “Win and You’re In”, NBC, 4 p.m.

KOREAN LEAGUE BASEBALL: NC Dinos vs Doosan Bears, ESPN, 3 a.m.

MEN’S SOCCER: Premier League: Wolverhampton at Aston Villa, NBCSN, 6:25 a.m.; Premier League: Wolverhampton at West Ham, NBC, 11:30 a.m.

TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 5 Credit One Bank Invitational, TENNIS, 3 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Michael Libera
Obituaries

Michael Libera

Michael H. Libera passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, in Carpinteria Calif. He resided in the general Santa Barbara area since 1962 and lived i…

+2
Walter Carroll
Obituaries

Walter Carroll

Walter Carroll, 89, died Thursday, June 18, 2020. The son of Tom and Mildred (Hoffman) Carroll, he was born Jan. 4, 1931, in Lancaster, Wis. H…

Richard 'Rich' Heaser
Obituaries

Richard 'Rich' Heaser

Richard “Rich” Heaser, 54, of Winona passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Saint Mary Hospital, of kidney failure.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News