WDN TV schedule

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL: AFL: Adelaide at Brisbane, FS2, 10 p.m.; AFL: North Melbourne at Hawthorn, FS1, 3 a.m. (Sunday)
AUTO RACING: NASCAR Truck Series: The Pocono Organics 150, FS1, 11:30 a.m.; MotoAmerica Superbike, FS1, 1 p.m.; NASCAR Cup Series: The Pocono Organics 325, FOX, 2:30 p.m.
GOLF: PGA Tour Golf: The Travelers Championship, GOLF, noon and CBS, 2 p.m.; Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Utah Championship, GOLF, 5 p.m.
HORSE RACING: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, noon and FS1, 2 p.m.; Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: “Win and You’re In”, NBC, 4 p.m.
KOREAN LEAGUE BASEBALL: NC Dinos vs Doosan Bears, ESPN, 3 a.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: Premier League: Wolverhampton at Aston Villa, NBCSN, 6:25 a.m.; Premier League: Wolverhampton at West Ham, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 5 Credit One Bank Invitational, TENNIS, 3 p.m.
