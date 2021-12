WDN TV schedule

Sunday

BIATHLON: IBU: World Cup, Women’s 12.5k Mass Start, Annecy, France (Taped), NBCSN, 4 p.m.; IBU: World Cup, Men’s 15k Mass Start, Annecy, France (Taped), NBCSN, 5 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Texas vs. Stanford, Las Vegas, ABC, 2 p.m.; Dartmouth at California, PAC-12N, 3 p.m.; Kansas St. at Nebraska, BTN, 5 p.m.; San Francisco at Arizona St., PAC-12N, 5 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: North Carolina at Boston College, ACCN, 11 a.m.; Marquette at Seton Hall, FS1, 11 a.m.; Drake at Nebraska, BTN, Noon; The Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase: Baylor vs. Michigan, Uncasville, Conn., ESPN, Noon; Virginia Tech at Florida St., ACCN, 1 p.m.; The Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase: Louisville vs. UConn, Uncasville, Conn., ESPN, 2:30 p.m.; Virginia at NC State, ACCN, 3 p.m.; Jackson St. at Mississippi St., SECN, 4 p.m.; Texas vs. Arizona, Las Vegas, ESPN, 4:30 p.m.; Wake Forest at Georgia Tech, ACCN, 5 p.m.; Ohio St. at UCLA, PAC-12N, 7 p.m.

GOLF: PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, Final Day, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla., GOLF, 11 a.m.; PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, Final Day, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla., NBC, Noon

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: The Battle: Monsignor Scanlon (N.Y.) vs. Stepinac High School (N.Y.), NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.

HORSE RACING: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 1:30 p.m.

NBA: Denver at Brooklyn, NBATV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL: Winter Showcase: NBA Academy Africa vs. NBA Academy Latin America, Las Vegas, NBATV, 1 p.m.; Winter Showcase: Wisconsin vs. South Bay, Las Vegas, ESPN2, 2 p.m.; Winter Showcase: Oklahoma City vs. Rio Grande Valley, Las Vegas, ESPN2, 5 p.m.; Winter Showcase: G League Ignite vs. Grand Rapids, Las Vegas, ESPN, 8 p.m.; Winter Showcase: Motor City vs. Maine, Las Vegas, NBATV, 10:30 p.m.

NFL: Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Miami, Tennessee at Pittsburgh, Houston at Jacksonville, CBS, Noon; Regional Coverage: Carolina at Buffalo, Arizona at Detroit, Dallas at NY Giants, FOX, Noon; Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Denver, Atlanta at San Francisco, CBS, 3:05 p.m.; Green Bay at Baltimore, FOX, 3:25 p.m.; New Orleans at Tampa Bay, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

PWHPA HOCKEY: Dream Gap Tour: TBD, Championship, Toronto, NHLN, 1 p.m.

RUGBY: European Champions Cup Group Stage: Connacht at Leicester (Taped), NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER: Premier League: Manchester City at Newcastle United, NBCSN, 8 a.m.; Premier League: Chelsea at Wolverhampton, USA, 8 a.m.; Serie A: Venezia at Sampdoria, CBSSN, 11 a.m.; Serie A: Napoli at AC Milan, CBSSN, 1:45 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER: FASL: West Ham United at Chelsea (Taped), NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.

SPEED SKATING: U.S. Olympic Trials: Men’s and Women’s 1000m, Kearns, Utah, NBC, 3:30 p.m.

TENNIS: Maia-ATP Challenger Final, TENNIS, 5 a.m.; Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger Final, TENNIS, 1 p.m.;

WNBA: WNBA Draft Lottery, ESPN, 2 p.m.

