WDN TV schedule

sunday AUTO RACING Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, ESPN2, 8:05 a.m.; NASCAR Truck: The WWT Raceway 200, FS1, 11 a.m.; IndyCar: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.;

CYCLING The Tour de France, NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.

GOLF EPGA: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, GOLF, 6:30 a.m.; PGA: The BMW Championship, GOLF, noon; Korn Ferry: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, GOLF, 2 p.m.; PGA: The BMW Championship, NBC, 2 p.m.; LPGA: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, GOLF, 4 p.m.

HORSE RACING NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS1, 1:30 p.m.

MLB Minnesota at Detroit, FSNO, noon; NY Mets at NY Yankees, TBS, noon; Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, FSWI, 1 p.m.; San Francisco at Arizona, ESPN2, 3 p.m.; Atlanta at Philadelphia, ESPN, 6 p.m.

MLS: LA FC at Seattle, FS1, 9 p.m.

NBA PLAYOFFS Boston vs Toronto, ESPN, noon; L.A. Clippers, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.; Denver vs Utah, TNT, 7:30 p.m.

NHL PLAYOFFS Colorado vs Dallas, NBCSN, 5 p.m.; Philadelphia vs NY Islanders, NBC, 7 p.m.; Vegas vs Vancouver, NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.

