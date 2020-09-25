 Skip to main content
WDN TV SCHEDULE
WDN TV SCHEDULE

Sports on TV AUTO RACING: NHRA: Qualifying, FS1, 4 p.m.; NASCAR Xfinity: The Alsco 300, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Notre Dame at Wake Forest, ABC, 11 a.m.; Louisville at Pittsburgh, ACC, 11 a.m.; Florida at Mississippi, ESPN, 11 a.m.; Georgia Southern at Louisiana, ESPN2, 11 a.m.; Georgia State at Charlotte, ESPNU, 11 a.m.; Kansas State at Oklahoma, FOX, 11 a.m.; Kentucky at Auburn, SEC, 11 a.m.; Iowa State at TCU, 12:30 p.m.; West Virginia at Oklahoma State, ABC, 2:30 p.m.; Mississippi State at LSU, CBS, 2:30 p.m.; Army at Cincinnati, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.; Tulsa at Arkansas State, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.; Texas (El Paso) at Louisiana (Monroe), ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.; Texas at Texas Tech, FOX, 2:30 p.m.; Duke at Virginia, ACC, 3 p.m.; Georgia at Arkansas, SEC, 3 p.m.; Alabama at Missouri, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Florida State at Miami, ABC, 6:30 p.m.; Kansas at Baylor, ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.; Tennessee at South Carolina, SEC, 6:30 p.m.; NC State at Virginia Tech, ACC, 7 p.m.; Troy at BYU, ESPN, 9:15 p.m.

GOLF: EPGA: The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, GOLF, 7:30 a.m.; PGA: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, NBC, 2 p.m.

HORSE RACING: NYRA: The Belmont Park Live, FS1, 11:30 a.m.

KBO BASEBALL: Kia at KT, ESPN2, 2:55 a.m.; Kiwoom at Doosan, ESPN2, 11:55 p.m.

MLB: Milwaukee at St. Louis, FOX, 6 p.m.; Cincinnati at Minnesota, FSNO 6:10 p.m.

NBA PLAYOFFS: Denver at LA Lakers, TNT, 8 p.m.

NHL PLAYOFFS: Dallas at Tampa Bay, NBC, 7 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER: Premier League: Manchester United at Brighton & Hove Albion, NBCSN, 6:25 a.m.; Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham, NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.; Premier League: Chelsea at West Bromwich Albion, NBC, 11:30 a.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER: NWSL: Chicago at Washington, CBS, noon

