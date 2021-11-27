 Skip to main content
ON TV

WDN TV Nov 28

  • 0

Sunday

BIATHLON: IBU: World Cup, Men’s Sprint, Oestersund, Sweden (Taped), NBCSN, 9 p.m.

CFL FOOTBALL: East Division Playoff: Montreal At Hamilton, Semifinal, ESPN2, Noon; West Division Playoff: Calgary at Saskatchewan, Semifinal, ESPNEWS, 3:30 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: ESPN Events Invitational: North Texas vs. Drake, Seventh Place Game, Orlando, Fla., ESPNU, 9:30 a.m.; Bethune-Cookman at Seton Hall, FS1, 11 a.m.; Troy at Florida, SECN, 11 a.m.; ESPN Events Invitational: Kansas vs. Iona, 3rd Place Game, Orlando, Fla., ESPN, Noon; E. Michigan at DePaul, FS1, 1 p.m.; ESPN Events Invitational: Dayton vs. Belmont, Championship, Orlando, Fla., ESPN2, 3 p.m.; Penn at Arkansas, SECN, 3 p.m.; Villanova at La Salle, ESPN2, 5 p.m.; ESPN Events Invitational: Miami vs. Alabama, Fifth Place Game, Orlando, Fla., ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.; Stanford at Colorado, PAC-12N, 6 p.m.; HBCU Challenge: Hampton vs. Norfolk St., Phoenix, ESPN2, 7 p.m.; Fresno St. at California, PAC-12N, 8 p.m.; HBCU Challenge: Grambling St. vs. Morgan St., Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Troy at Duke, ACCN, 1 p.m.; Marshall at Michigan St., BTN, 1 p.m.; Wisconsin at Colorado, PAC-12N, 1 p.m.; Bethune-Cookman at Alabama, SECN, 1 p.m.; Richmond at Virginia, ACCN, 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: NCAA Women’s Volleyball Selection Special, ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

FIGURE SKATING: ISU: Grand Prix, Sochi, Russia, NBC, 2 p.m.

GOLF: EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa, GOLF, 4 a.m.

HORSE RACING: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1 and FS2, 10:30 a.m.; NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1, 3 p.m.

LUGE: FIL: World Cup, Sochi, Russia (Taped), NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL: College Park at Capital City, NBATV, 2 p.m.; G League at Stockton, NBATV, 4 p.m.

NFL: Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, Tennessee at New England, Atlanta at Jacksonville, NY Jets at Houston, CBS, Noon; Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Indianpolis, Carolina at Miami, Philadelphia at NY Giants, FOX, Noon; LA Chargers at Denver, CBS, 3:05 p.m.; Regional Coverage: LA Rams at Green Bay, Minnesota at San Francisco, FOX, 3:25 p.m.; Cleveland at Baltimore, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

NHL: NY Islanders at NY Rangers, NHLN, 5 p.m.

ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL: Crillos de Caguas at Cangrejeros de Santurce, FS2, 3 p.m.

RUGBY: Premiership: Sale at Saracens (Taped), NBCSN, 10 p.m.

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING: FIS: World Cup, Killington, Vt., NBC, 11:30 a.m.; FIS: World Cup, Killington, Vt. (Taped), NBCSN, 4:30 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER: MLS Western Conference Playoff: Real Salt Lake at Sporting KC, Semifinal, ABC, 2 p.m.; MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Nashville SC at Philadelphia Union, Semifinal, ESPN, 4:30 p.m.; USL Championship Playoff: Orange County at Tampa Bay, Final, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

TENNIS: The Davis Cup: U.S. vs. Colombia, Group E, Turin, Italy, CBSSN, 11 a.m.; WTT: TBD, Final, Indian Wells, Calif., TENNIS, 5 p.m.

X GAMES: World of X: The Sls Super Crown World Championship Jacksonville, Fla. (Taped), ABC, 1 p.m.

