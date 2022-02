WDN TV Monday

Monday

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Syracuse at North Carolina, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Northwestern at Iowa, BTN, 7 p.m.; San Diego St. at Wyoming, CBSSN, 8 p.m.; Baylor at Texas, ESPN, 8 p.m.; Kansas St. at Texas Tech, ESPN2, 8 p.m.; Jackson St. at Prairie View A&M, ESPNU, 8 p.m.; New Mexico at Fresno St., FS1, 9 p.m.; UCLA at Washington, ESPN2, 10 p.m.; Washington St. at Oregon St., ESPNU, 10 p.m.