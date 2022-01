WDN TV Jan 17

Monday

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Purdue at Illinois, FOX, 11 a.m.; George Mason at George Washington, CBSSN, 1 p.m.; Notre Dame at Howard, FOX, 1:30 p.m.; La Salle at St. Joseph’s, CBSSN, 3 p.m.; Utah at Arizona St., PAC-12N, 3 p.m.; Indiana at Nebraska, BTN, 5 p.m.; Delaware at Northeastern, CBSSN, 6 p.m.; Wyoming at Nevada, FS1, 7 p.m.; UNLV at San Jose St., CBSSN, 8 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: La Salle at St. Joseph’s, CBSSN, 11 a.m.; UConn at Oregon, ESPN2, 4 p.m.; Georgia at Missouri, SECN, 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS: UCLA and Iowa at Minnesota, BTN, Noon

COLLEGE WRESTLING: Michigan St. at Indiana, BTN, 2:30 p.m.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Hoophall Classic: Life Christian (Fla.) vs. Wilbraham & Monson Academy (Mass.), Springfield, Mass., ESPNU, 10 a.m.; Hoophall Classic: Milton (Ga.) vs. Camden (N.J.), Springfield, Mass., ESPNU, Noon; Hoophall Classic: Montverde (Fla.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.), Springfield, Mass., ESPNU, 2 p.m.; Hoophall Classic: Prolific Prep (Calif.) vs. Link Prep (Mo.), Springfield, Mass., ESPNU, 4 p.m.

MEN’S ICE HOCKEY: All-American Prospects Game: Team White vs. Team Blue, Plymouth, Mich., NHLN, 3 p.m.; ECHL All-Star Game: ECHL All-Stars vs. Jacksonville Icemen, Jacksonville, Fla., NHLN, 6:30 p.m.

NBA: Charlotte at New York, NBATV, Noon; Chicago at Memphis, TNT, 2:30 p.m.; Milwaukee at Atlanta, TNT, 5 p.m.; Utah at LA Lakers, NBATV, 9:30 p.m.

NFL: NFC Wild Card Playoff: Arizona at Los Angeles, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, 7:15 p.m.

ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL: Playoff: Indios de Mayagüez vs. Criollos de Caguas, Final Game 3, FS2, 5 p.m.

TENNIS: ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped), ESPN2, 1 p.m.; ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

