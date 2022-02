WDN TV Friday

FridayAUTO RACING: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., FS1, 2 p.m.; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., FS1, 3:30 p.m.; NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., FS1, 4:30 p.m.; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The NextEra Energy 250, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., FS1, 6:30 p.m.; NHRA: Qualifying, Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, Pomona, Calif., FS1, 9 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Athletes Unlimited: Team Cloud vs. Team Hawkins, Las Vegas, CBSSN, 10:30 p.m.

BOXING: ShoBox: The New Generation, Orlando, Fla., SHO, 8 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Butler at St. John’s, CBSSN, 4 p.m.; Ohio at Kent St., CBSSN, 6 p.m.; Richmond at VCU, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; St. Peter’s at Fairfield, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Maryland at Nebraska, BTN, 8 p.m.; Wright St. at Oakland, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Marquette at Georgetown, FS2, 6 p.m.; Stanford at Oregon St., PAC-12N, 9 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS: Florida at Kentucky, SECN, 5 p.m.; Auburn at Georgia, SECN, 6:30 p.m.; Oregon St. at Utah, PAC-12N, 7 p.m.; Alabama at LSU, ESPN, 8 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY: Minnesota at Penn St., BTN, 5:30 p.m.; North Dakota at Minn. Duluth, CBSSN, 8 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE: Maryland at Virginia, ACCN, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: Michigan vs. Oklahoma St., Clearwater, Fla., ESPNU, 9 a.m.; St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: Washington vs. Tennessee, Clearwater, Fla., SECN, 11:30 a.m.; St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: Texas vs. Florida St., Clearwater, Fla., ESPNU, Noon; St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: South Florida vs. Notre Dame, Clearwater, Fla., ACCN, 2 p.m.; St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: LSU vs. Oklahoma St., Clearwater, Fla., ESPNU, 3 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: CS Northridge at Stanford, PAC-12N, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING: North Carolina at NC State, ACCN, 6 p.m.

GOLF: PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, First Round, Tiburón Golf Club (Black Course), Naples, Fla., GOLF, 11 a.m.; PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Second Round, Riviera Golf Course, Los Angeles, GOLF, 3 p.m.

HORSE RACING: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 2 p.m.

MEN’S LACROSSE: NLL: Albany at Buffalo, ESPNEWS, 6:30 p.m.

NBA: NBA All-Star Celebrity Game: Team Walton vs. Team Nique, Cleveland, ESPN, 6 p.m.; NBA All-Star Friday Night: The Rising Stars Competition, Cleveland, TNT, 8 p.m.

MEN’S RUGBY: NRL: Manly-Warringah at Wests, FS2, 3 a.m.; NRL: North Queensland at South Sydney, FS2, 1 a.m. (Saturday); NRL: Brisbane at Gold Coast, FS2, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

MEN’S SOCCER: Serie A: Torino at Juventus, CBSSN, 1:45 p.m.

TENNIS: Dubai-WTA Semifinals; Doha-ATP Semifinals; Marseille-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP Quarterfinals, TENNIS, 7 a.m.

