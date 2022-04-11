WDN sports briefs

NBA

Lakers fire Vogel

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers fired Frank Vogel on Monday, choosing their championship-winning head coach to take the first fall for one of the most disappointing seasons in NBA history.

Los Angeles wildly underachieved this season, finishing 33-49 and missing the 10-team Western Conference playoffs in a humiliating conclusion to a year that began with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and a veteran-laden supporting cast widely expected to contend for another championship.

Vogel was fired exactly 18 months after he led the Lakers to the franchise’s 17th title in his first season in charge. Almost nothing has gone right in the ensuing two seasons for the rosters assembled by general manager Rob Pelinka and coached by Vogel, who went 127-98 in his three seasons running the club. He was under contract through next season.

“Frank is a great coach and a good man,” Pelinka said in a statement. “We will forever be grateful to him for his work in guiding us to the 2019-20 NBA championship. This is an incredibly difficult decision to make, but one we feel is necessary at this point.”

ESPN reported Vogel’s imminent firing immediately after the Lakers finished the season by beating Denver in overtime Sunday night. During an awkward postgame news conference, Vogel admitted he had not yet been told of the club’s decision before it was leaked to ESPN.

It was a dismal, embarrassing end to a tenure that began tremendously for Vogel, the former coach at Orlando and Indiana. The Lakers claimed a title in the Florida bubble in October 2020, but didn’t win another playoff round in the next two seasons.

Los Angeles never resembled a championship team this season despite trading for Westbrook and signing Anthony to play alongside James and Davis. The Lakers stumbled along near .500 until Jan. 7, when they entered a 10-30 nosedive exacerbated by Davis’ latest lengthy injury absence.

TIMBERWOLVES GIVE FINCH MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT: Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch signed a multi-year contract extension on Monday, after guiding the team to seventh place in the Western Conference and a play-in game berth.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The Timberwolves also announced contract extensions for Finch’s assistants, the day before they host the Los Angeles Clippers for a spot in the playoffs.

“It’s been a season that all of us, including our fans, can be proud of,” Finch said in a statement distributed by the team. “I’m grateful that my staff will continue to lead us forward.”

Executive vice president of basketball operations Sachin Gupta said Finch’s leadership is “unmatched and was evident by this year’s team success.”

Hired midway through the 2020-21 season to replace the fired Ryan Saunders, Finch has a 62-61 record for the second-best winning percentage (.504) by a head coach in Timberwolves history. The late Flip Saunders (.521) is first. Minnesota went 46-36 this season, the second-best record for the long-languishing franchise over the past 18 years.

The 52-year-old Finch has been an assistant with Toronto, New Orleans, Denver and Houston. The Timberwolves led the NBA in scoring this season at 115.9 points per game, a first in franchise history. Their defense also forced a league-leading average of 16.3 turnovers per game.

NFL

Commanders bring back kicker

The Washington Commanders re-signed kicker Joey Slye on Monday, a move designed to solidify a position that was in flux much of last season.

Slye signed a two-year deal that could be worth up to $5 million with $2 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the move. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The 26-year-old is one of two kickers on the roster along with Brian Johnson, who was signed when Slye was sidelined by a hamstring injury. Slye and Johnson were the third and fourth kickers Washington used last season after going through Dustin Hopkins and Chris Blewitt.

Slye goes in as the favorite after going a perfect 12 of 12 on field goals and making nine of 10 extra points with Washington last season in his third stop of a tour around the NFL. He previously bounced around from Houston to San Francisco.

SOCCER

Fox to televise 35 World Cup matches

LOS ANGELES — Fox will televise 35 World Cup matches on its main Fox broadcast network, including all three U.S. first-round games in Qatar and all from the quarterfinals on.

The total on the Fox network is down from 38 at the 2018 tournament in Russia. There will be 29 on the FS1 cable network, an increase of three, Fox said Monday.

This year’s tournament was shifted from its usual June-July period until Nov. 21 to Dec. 18 because of the summer heat in Qatar. With the NFL in season, the four Sunday group matches on Nov. 27 and the two Sunday round-of-16 matches on Dec. 4 will be on FS1. Twenty-seven of the FS1 matches are in the group stage.

All matches will be streamed on the Fox Sports app.

Fox will be televising the second of three World Cups for which it bought U.S. English-language television rights. ESPN and ABC had U.S. English-language TV rights from 1994 through 2014. U.S. Spanish-language television rights are held by NBCUniversal’s Telemundo.

Fox’s main network will televise 21 group stage matches and six round-of-16 matches. Among the Fox matches, all but one kick off at 9 a.m., 10 am. or noon CST, with the exception the tournament opener between the Netherlands and Senegal, which starts at 4 a.m. CST.

The Thanksgiving schedule includes an FS1 doubleheader between Switzerland and Cameroon at 4 a.m. CST and Uruguay-South Korea at 7 a.m. CST. That will be followed by a Fox doubleheader of Portugal-Ghana at 10 a.m. CST and Brazil-Serbia at 1 p.m. CST.

U.S. games include a Black Friday matchup against England on Nov. 25. The Americans close the tournament’s opening day against Scotland, Ukraine or Wales, and they also play Iran on Nov. 29. All U.S. group games kick off at 1 p.m. CST.

The final at Lusail starts at 9 a.m. CST, an hour earlier in U.S. time than the 2018 championship match in Moscow. Nine of 10 World Cup finals from 1978 through 2014 started in the 1-2:30 p.m. CDT range. The exception was the 2002 finale in Japan, which began at 6 a.m. EDT.

