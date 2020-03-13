wdn sports briefs: March 13

Free agency starts Monday, with the legal tampering period between teams and free agents on other teams. The new league year begins Wednesday, when all players can sign new contracts. Vikings general manager Rick Spielman both indicated in statements the possibility of either Rhodes or Joseph being re-signed.

"Both Linval and Xavier have personified what it means to be a Minnesota Viking since joining our organization, providing incredible leadership on the field, in the locker room and within the community," Spielman said. "We are all grateful for their hard work and all they've done to help build our culture here in Minnesota. This decision comes now to allow Linval and Xavier to enter free agency prior to the start of the new league year. We are sincerely appreciative of their contributions and commitment and will remain in communication as all parties navigate free agency moving forward."

A source said Morgan also is a candidate to be re-signed by the Vikings. The source said Morgan was let go because his contract would have tolled for next season at a nonguaranteed $735,000 due to missing all of last season, the final one of a four-year contract, with a knee injury.

