wdn sports briefs: March 13

NFL
Vikings cut Rhodes, Joseph
EAGAN, Minn. — The Vikings' big changes for next season have begun.
With little salary-cap room entering free agency next week, the Vikings terminated the contracts of longtime defensive stalwarts Xavier Rhodes and Linval Joseph on Friday. The moves will clear more than $18.5 million of cap room.
A source said the Vikings also released tight end David Morgan on Friday.
Rhodes, a three-time Pro Bowl cornerback, has struggled the past two seasons and will turn 30 in June. Joseph is a two-time Pro Bowl nose tackle who is starting to slow down and turns 32 in October.
Rhodes, who has played the past seven seasons for Minnesota, signed a five-year, $75 million contract extension in 2017. He was under contract for three more years but had no guaranteed money left on his deal. Releasing him saves the Vikings $8.1 million under the cap for 2020 but they will incur $4.8 million of dead money.
Joseph, who played the past six years for Minnesota and signed a five-year, $50 million extension in 2017, was under contract for three more years but also is owed no more guaranteed money. The move saves $10.487 million under the cap for 2020 but the Vikings will incur $2.4 million in dead money.
Free agency starts Monday, with the legal tampering period between teams and free agents on other teams. The new league year begins Wednesday, when all players can sign new contracts. Vikings general manager Rick Spielman both indicated in statements the possibility of either Rhodes or Joseph being re-signed.
"Both Linval and Xavier have personified what it means to be a Minnesota Viking since joining our organization, providing incredible leadership on the field, in the locker room and within the community," Spielman said. "We are all grateful for their hard work and all they've done to help build our culture here in Minnesota. This decision comes now to allow Linval and Xavier to enter free agency prior to the start of the new league year. We are sincerely appreciative of their contributions and commitment and will remain in communication as all parties navigate free agency moving forward."
A source said Morgan also is a candidate to be re-signed by the Vikings. The source said Morgan was let go because his contract would have tolled for next season at a nonguaranteed $735,000 due to missing all of last season, the final one of a four-year contract, with a knee injury.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
MINNEAPOLIS — Gophers men's basketball coach Richard Pitino didn't express public concern over his future nor the direction of the program as losses stacked toward the end of this season. Pitino's confidence backed up Friday when a source confirmed to the Pioneer Press that he will return to the University of Minnesota next season.
Athletics Director Mark Coyle had met with Pitino on Friday and issued this statement: "Richard understands my high expectation for our program, which is to compete at a championship level."
But Pitino has had an inconsistent seven seasons at Minnesota, including a regression to 15-16 this season. He has a 127-108 overall record at Minnesota, including 48-82 in Big Ten games.
Last year, Pitino's team reached the second round of the NCAA tournament last season, and in April, Coyle rewarded Pitino with a two-year contract extension through the 2023-24 campaign.
"I am excited for Coach Pitino to continue to lead our men's basketball program," Coyle's statement read last spring. "Coach Pitino has developed All-Big Ten players, led deep runs into the Big Ten tournament and earned the school's ninth (official) NCAA tournament win. .... I look forward to him advancing the program further in the upcoming years."
But his team fell off the NCAA tournament bubble, starting in February with only three wins in their final 11 regular season Big Ten games. Five of those losses were by six or fewer points and a lack of late-game execution from one of the youngest teams in a deep conference was a big reason why.
Pitino's up-and-down tenure began positively in his first season in 2013-14 as the Gophers won the National Invitational Tournament. But then he missed the postseason the next two years.
In 2016-17, he won Big Ten Coach of the Year and took Minnesota to the NCAA tournament before an opening round loss to Middle Tennessee State. But in 2017-18, injuries and suspensions resulted in a 15-17 record and no postseason play.
After the program's second official March Madness win in 20 years last spring, the Gophers again fell off that mark with another losing season. Minnesota beat Northwestern in the first-round of the Big Ten tournament on Wednesday before the rest of the tournament was canceled Thursday morning.
It would have taken a mammoth four more wins in four days in Indianapolis to earn the Big Ten's automatic berth for the NCAA tournament — if that, too, wasn't canceled due to coronavirus concerns on Thursday.
Next season's challenge to bounce back is expected to be tougher with Gophers' All-America sophomore center Daniel Oturu expected to declare for the NBA draft in the coming weeks. They will lose three other seniors, including starting forward Alihan Demir.
Pitino brings in a national top-50 recruiting class to go with three returning starters in guards Marcus Carr, Payton Willis and Gabe Kalscheur. Two freshman, Isaiah Ihnen and Tre' Williams, were off-the-bench contributors.
Carr, a third-team all-Big Ten selection, will be the best returning player after setting the program's single-season assist record this year.