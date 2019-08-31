ON TV
AUTO RACING: IndyCar Racing Grand Prix of Portland, NBC, 2:30 p.m.; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500, NBCSN, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Bethune-Cookman vs Jackson State, ESPN2, 2 p.m.; Houston at Oklahoma, ABC, 6:30 p.m.
GOLF: LPGA Tour Portland Classic, GOLF, 5:30 p.m.
MLB: Oakland at NY Yankees, TBS, noon; Minnesota at Detroit, FSNO, noon; Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, FSWI, 1 p.m.; NY Mets at Philadelphia, ESPN, 6 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: Bundesliga FC Augsburg at Werder Bremen, FS1, 8:30 a.m.; Series A AS Roma at Lazio, ESPN2, 10:55 a.m.; Fortuna Dusseldorf at Eintracht Frankfurt, FS1, 11 a.m.; MLS LA Galaxy at Seattle, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
U.S. OPEN TENNIS: Round of 16, ESPN, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.