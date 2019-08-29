HIGH SCHOOLFOOTBALL: Winona vs. Albert Lea at Rochester RCTC, 7 p.m.; Cotter at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 7 p.m.; Lewiston-Altura at Watertown-Elysian-Morristown, 7 p.m.; Blooming Prairie at Rushford-Peterson, 7 p.m.; St. Charles at Lake City, 7 p.m.; Southland at Houston, 7 p.m.; Cochrane-Fountain City at Necedah, 7 p.m.; Whitehall at Arcadia, 7 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS: Winona at UW-Stout tournament, 9 a.m.
ON TVNASCAR AUTO RACING: Xfinity Series practice, NBCSN, noon and 2 p.m.; Monster Energy Cup Series practice, NBCSN, 1 and 3 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Rice at Army, CBSSN, 5 p.m.; Massachusetts at Rutgers, BTN, 6 p.m.; Wisconsin at South Florida, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Tulsa at Michigan State, FS1, 6 p.m.; Purdue at Nevada, CBSSN, 8:30 p.m.; Colorado vs Colorado State, ESPN, 9 p.m.; Oklahoma at Oregon State, FS1, 9:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Illinois at Tennessee, SEC, 7 p.m.
GOLF: LPGA Tour Portland Classic, GOLF, 5:30 p.m.
MLB: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, FSWI, 1 p.m.; Minnesota at Detroit, FSNO, 6 p.m.
MEN’S BUNDESLIGA SOCCER: RB Leipzig at Borussia Monchengladbach
U.S. OPEN TENNIS: Third round, ESPN, 11 a.m. and ESPN2, 5 p.m.
