ON TV
NASCAR AUTO RACING: Monster Energy Cup Series practice, NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.; Monster Energy Cup Series qualifying, NBCSN, 4 p.m.
GOLF: LPGA Tour The Ladies Scottish Open, GOLF, 9:30 a.m.; PGA Tour The Northern Trust, GOLF, 1 p.m.; U.S. Women’s Amateur, FS1, 3 p.m.
U.S. GYMNASTICS CHAMPIONSHIPS: Women’s events, NBCSN, 7 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL REGIONALS: Midwest semifinal, ESPN, 10 a.m.; New England semifinal, ESPN, noon; Northwest semifinal, ESPN, 2 p.m.; Great Lakes semifinal, ESPN, 4 p.m.; Mid-Atlantic semifinal, ESPN, 6 p.m.; West semifinal, ESPN, 8 p.m.
MLB: Oakland at Chicago White Sox, MLB, 2 p.m.; Texas at Milwaukee, FSWI, 7 p.m.; Cleveland at Minnesota, FSNO, 7 p.m.
NFL PRESEASON: Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, NFL, 6:30 p.m.; Minnesota at New Orleans, FOX KMSP, 7 p.m.
WNBA: Connecticut at Minnesota, CBSSN, 7 p.m.; Chicago at Las Vegas, CBSSN, 9:30 p.m.
