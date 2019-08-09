ON TVAUTO RACING: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: The Corrigan Oil 200, Brooklyn, Mich., FS1, noon; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The B&L Transport 170, Lexington, Ohio, NBCSN, 2 p.m.; AMA: The Lucas Oil Unadilla National, round 10, New Berlin, N.Y., NBC, 3 p.m.
BIG3 BASKETBALL: Week 8: From Miami, Fla., CBSSN, 7 p.m.
BOWLING: PWBA: Louisville Open, Louisville, Ky., CBSSN, 4 p.m.
GOLF: U.S. Women’s Amateur: From West Point, Miss., FS1, 8:30 a.m.; LPGA Tour: The Ladies Scottish Open, third round, Gullane Scotland, GOLF, 8:30 a.m.; PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, third round, Jersey City, N.J., GOLF, noon; PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, third round, Jersey City, N.J., CBS, 2 p.m.; Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, third round, Portland, Ore., GOLF, 5 p.m.
GYMNASTICS: U.S. Championships: Day 3, men’s events, Kansas City, Mo., NBCSN, 7 p.m.
HORSE RACING: Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, 1:30 p.m.; Breeders’ Cup: Challenge Series, Saratoaga Springs, N.Y., NBC, 4 p.m.
JR. NBA BASKETBALL: Global Championship: U.S. boys semifinal, Orlando, Fla., FOX, 11 a.m.; Global Championship: International boys championship, Orlando, Fla., FOX, 12:30 p.m.; Global Championship: U.S. girls championship, Orlando, Fla., FOX, 2 p.m.; Global Championship: U.S. boys championship, Orlando, Fla., FOX, 3:30 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL: Midwest Regional: Teams TBD, final, Westfield, Ind., ESPN, 10 a.m.; New England Regional: Teams TBD, final, Bristol, Conn., ESPN, noon; Northwest Regional: Teams TBD, final, San Bernardino, Calif., ESPN, 2 p.m.; Great Lakes Regional: Teams TBD, final, Westfield, Ind., ESPN, 4 p.m.; Mid-Atlantic Regional: Teams TBD, final, Bristol, Conn., ESPN, 6 p.m.; West Regional: Teams TBD, final, San Bernardino, Calif., ESPN, 8 p.m.
MLB: Philadelphia at San Francisco, FS1, 3 p.m.; Colorado at San Diego, FS1, 7:30 p.m.; Tampa Bay at Seattle OR Arizona at LA Dodgers (joined in progress), MLB, 9 p.m.; Cleveland at Minnesota, FSN, 6 p.m.
NFL: Dallas at San Francisco, NFL, 8 p.m.
PAN AMERICAN GAMES: Day 19: From Lima, Peru, ESPNU, 9 a.m.; Day 19: From Lima, Peru, ESPNU, 2 p.m.; Day 19: From Lima, Peru, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: Premier League: Manchester City at West Ham, NBCSN, 6:25 a.m.; Premier League: Sheffield United at Bournemouth, NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.; Premier League: Aston Villa at Tottenham, NBC, 11:30 a.m.; International Friendly: Napoli vs. FC Barcelona, Ann Arbor, Mich., ESPN2, 4 p.m.
TENNIS: Rogers Cup: WTA Singles & Doubles Semifinal 1, ATP Doubles Semifinal 1, TENNIS, 11 a.m.; Rogers Cup: Men’s Semifinals ‥1, Montreal, Canada, ESPN2, 2 p.m.; Rogers Cup: WTA Singles & Doubles Semifinal 2, ATP Doubles Semifinal 2, TENNIS, 5 p.m.; Rogers Cup: Men’s Semifinals ‥2, Montreal, Canada, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL: FIVB: U.S. vs. South Korea, Olympic qualifying, Rotterdam, Netherlands (taped), NBCSN, 9 p.m.
WNBA: Atlanta at Indiana, CBSSN, 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.