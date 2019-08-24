ON TVNASCAR AUTO RACING: Gander Outdoors Truck Series The Chevrolet Silverado 250, FS1, 1:30 p.m.
CFL FOOTBALL: Montreal at Toronto, ESPNEWS, 11 a.m.
GOLF: PGA Tour Championship, GOLF, 11 a.m. and NBC, 12:30 p.m.; LPGA Tour CP Women’s Open, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES: Consolation game, ESPN, 9 a.m.
MLB: Detroit at Minnesota, FSNO, 1 p.m.; Arizona at Milwaukee, FSWI, 1 p.m.; Washington at Chicago Cubs, MLB, 1 p.m.; NY Yankees at LA Dodgers, ESPN, 6 p.m.
NFL PRESEASON: Pittsburgh at Tennessee, NBC, 7 p.m.
