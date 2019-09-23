TUESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

VOLLEYBALL: Rochester John Marshall at Winona, 7:15 p.m.; Cotter at Schaeffer Academy, 7:15 p.m.; Lewiston-Altura at Fillmore Central, 7:15 p.m.; Houston at Rushford-Peterson, 7:15 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER: Faribault at Winona, 7 p.m.; La Crescent-Hokah at Cotter, 5 p.m.; St .Charles/Lewiston-Altura at Caledonia, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER: Winona at Fairbault, 7 p.m.; Cotter at La Crescent-Hokah, 7 p.m.; Caledonia at St .Charles/Lewiston-Altura, 7 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS: Rochester Mayo at Winona, 4 p.m.; Lake City at Cotter, 4:30 p.m.

