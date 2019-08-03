ON TVAUTO RACING: Formula One: The Hungarian Grand Prix, ESPN2, 8:05 a.m.; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Go Bowling at The Glen, NBCSN, 2 p.m.; NHRA Drag Racing: NHRA Northwest Nationals, FOX, 3 p.m.
BASEBALL: The Intermediate League World Series: Teams TBD, championship, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
BIG 3 BASKETBALL: Week 7: From Milwaukee, Wis., CBSSN, 3 p.m.
GOLF: LPGA Tour Golf: Women’s British Open, final round, GOLF, 6 a.m. and NBC, 10:30 a.m.; PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, final round, GOLF, noon; CBS, 2 p.m.
HORSE RACING: Saratoga Live, FS2, 2:30 p.m.; FS1, 4 p.m.
MLB: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, TBS, 1 p.m.; Kansas City at Minnesota, FSN, 1:10 p.m.; Boston at NY Yankees, ESPN, 6 p.m.;
PAN AMERICAN GAMES: Day 13 from Peru, ESPNU, 9:55 a.m., 2 p.m., 6:30 p.m.
RUGBY: Pacific Nations Cup: U.S. vs. Samoa, NBCSN, 10 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: MLS: Portland at Minnesota United, ESPN, 3 p.m.; Philadelphia Union at D.C. United, FS1, 6:30 p.m.; Sporting KC at Seattle, FS1, 9 p.m.
SOFTBALL: Senior League World Series: Teams TBD, Final, ESPN2, 1 p.m.
SWIMMING: USA Swimming National Championships: Day 5, NBC, 3 p.m.; NBC, midnight
TBT BASKETBALL: TBT Tournament: Carmen’s Crew (Ohio St.) vs. Overseas Elite, Semifinal, ESPN, 11 a.m.; Golden Eagles vs. Team Hines, ESPN, 1 p.m.
ULTIMATE: U.S. Open: Teams TBD, Men’s Championship, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: FIVB: U.S. vs. Argentina, final, NBC, 1 p.m.
WNBA: Connecticut at New York, NBA, 2 p.m.; Seattle at Los Angeles, NBA, 4 p.m.
X GAMES: X Games Minneapolis 2019: hooligan racing, men’s and women’s skateboard, ABC, noon
