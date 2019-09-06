HIGH SCHOOL
VOLLEYBALL: Houston, La Crescent-Hokah, Lanesboro, Lewiston-Altura, Red Wing, Schaeffer Academy Triton at Cotter Invitational, 8 a.m.
BOYS SOCCER: Winona at Kasson-Mantorville, 1 p.m.; Cotter at Pine Island, 1 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER: Winona at Pine Island, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING: Winona at Richfield, 12:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS: Columbia Heights, Viroqua at Cotter, 10 a.m.
COLLEGE
FOOTBALL: Wayne State at Winona State, 1 p.m.
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL: Finals: Richmond vs. Brisbane, Qualifying Final, Woolloongabba, Australia, FS2, 4 a.m.
AUTO RACING: Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, practice session 3, Monza, Italy, ESPN2, 4:55 a.m.; Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, qualifying, Monza, Italy, ESPNEWS, 7:55 a.m.; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Indianapolis, NBCSN, 10 a.m.; NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Indianapolis, NBCSN, 11 a.m.; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Indianapolis, NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Indiana 250, Indianapolis, NBCSN, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Cincinnati at Ohio State, ABC, 11 a.m.; Vanderbilt at Purdue, BTN, 11 a.m.; UAB at Akron, CBSSN, 11 a.m.; Syracuse at Maryland, ESPN, 11 a.m.; West Virginia at Missouri, ESPN2, 11 a.m.; Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, ESPNU, 11 a.m.; Army at Michigan, FOX, 11 a.m.; Rutgers at Iowa, FS1, 11 a.m.; Charleston Southern at South Carolina, SEC, 11 a.m.; Texas A&M at Clemson, ABC, 2:30 p.m.; Central Michigan at Wisconsin, BTN, 2:30 p.m.; Illinois at Connecticut, CBSSN, 2:30 p.m.; Southern Mississippi at Mississippi State, ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.; Nebraska at Colorado, FOX, 2:30 p.m.; Murray State at Georgia, ESPN2, 3 p.m.; New Mexico State at Alabama, SEC, 3 p.m.; Central Florida at Florida Atlantic, CBSSN, 6 p.m.; BYU at Tennessee, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; LSU at Texas, ABC, 6:30 p.m.; Western Michigan at Michigan State, BTN, 6:30 p.m.; Tulane at Auburn, ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.; University of Tennessee Martin at Florida, ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.; Buffalo at Penn State, FOX, 6:30 p.m.; Arkansas at Mississippi, SEC, 6:30 p.m.; Minnesota at Fresno State, CBSSN, 9:30 p.m.; Stanford at Southern California, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.; California at Washington, FS1, 9:30 p.m.
GOLF: European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, third round, Zahlen, Germany, GOLF, 6 a.m.
HORSE RACING: Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, noon.
MLB: NY Yankees at Boston, FS1, 3 p.m.; Philadelphia at NY Mets, FS1, 6 p.m.; San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at San Diego, MLB, 8 p.m.
TENNIS: U.S. Open: Women’s Championship, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN, 3 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.