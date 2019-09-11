HIGH SCHOOL
VOLLEYBALL: Lewiston-Altura at Rushford-Peterson, 7:15 p.m.; Southland at St. Charles, 7:15 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER: Winona at Rochester John Marshall, 7 p.m.; Cotter at Dover-Eyota, 1 p.m.; Dover-Eyota at Cotter, 5 p.m.; St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura at Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER: St .Charles/Lewiston-Altura at Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 7 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY: Winona at Rochester Eastwood Golf Course, 4 p.m.; Cotter, St. Charles at Rochester Mayo, 4 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING: Mankato West at Winona, 6 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS: Winona at Northfield, 4:30 p.m.; Cannon Falls at Cotter, 4:30 p.m.
ON TVCOLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S): Notre Dame at South Carolina, SEC, 6 p.m.; North Carolina State at Minnesota, BTN, 7 p.m.
GOLF: European Tour Golf: The KLM Open, first round, Amsterdam, GOLF, 4:30 a.m.; European Tour Golf: The KLM Open, first round, Amsterdam, GOLF, 8:30 a.m.; PGA Tour Golf: Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, first round, White Sulphur Springs, W.V., GOLF, 1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Longview (Texas) at John Tyler (Texas), ESPN2, 7 p.m.
HORSE RACING: Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2, 2 p.m.
MLB: NY Yankees at Detroit OR Milwaukee at Miami, MLB, noon; Chicago Cubs at San Diego OR St. Louis at Colorado (games joined in progress), MLB, 3 p.m.; Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Baltimore OR Atlanta at Philadelphia, FOX, 6 p.m.
NFL: Tampa Bay at Carolina, NFL, 7:20 p.m.
TENNIS: WTA: The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5 p.m.; WTA: The Zhengzhou Open, Early Rounds, Zhengzhou, China, TENNIS, 6 a.m.; USTA: Pro Circuit Cary, Early Rounds, Cary, N.C., TENNIS, 10 a.m.; USTA: Pro Circuit Cary, Early Rounds, Cary, N.C., TENNIS, 4:30 p.m.; WTA: The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Quarterfinals, TENNIS, 9:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.