ON TV
AUTO RACING: NHRA Drag Racing Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, FS1, 1 p.m.; IndyCar Racing The ABC Supply 500, NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.
GOLF: U.S. Amateur, FS1, 6 a.m.; PGA Tour The BMW Championship, GOLF, noon and NBC, 2 p.m.; U.S. Amateur, FOX, 2:30 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES: International winners bracket, ESPN, 8 a.m.; U.S. winners bracket, ESPN, 10 a.m.; International winners bracket, ESPN, noon
MLB: LA Dodgers at Atlanta, TBS, noon; Chicago Cubs vs Pittsburgh at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN, 6 p.m.
NFL PRESEASON: New Orleans at LA Chargers, CBS, 3 p.m.; Seattle at Minnesota, FOX, 7 p.m.
