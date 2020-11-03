wdn briefs

The coach added that Lawrence would be able to rejoin the Tigers for practices next week. Clemson has a week off following its first visit to Notre Dame in 41 years.

Lawrence is expected to return to play at Florida State on Nov. 21.

Women’s College Basketball

Darsch, former Ohio State and WNBA coach, dies at 68

Nancy Darsch, who guided the Ohio State women’s basketball team to the 1993 title game and went on to coach in the WNBA, has died. She was 68.

She had Parkinson’s disease and died Monday in her hometown of Plymouth, Massachusetts. Brian Agler, who coached with her at Seattle in the WNBA, said Darsch’s family informed him of her death.

Darsch started her college coaching career as an assistant at Tennessee under the great Pat Summitt. Darsch led the Buckeyes for 12 years, from 1985 to 1997, compiling a 234-125 record and making seven appearances in the NCAA Tournament.

Ohio State went 28-4 in during the 1992-93 season and lost to Texas Tech 84-82 in the NCAA championship game.