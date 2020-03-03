WDN briefs

WOMEN'S COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

The NCAA announced the field of participants for the 2020 NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships on Tuesday with the Winona State women’s track & field team sending six athletes to compete in four events when the championships kick off March 13 in Birmingham, Ala.

The Warriors lone field participant, junior Kristi Springer, managed to nab the last qualifying spot in the triple jump with a leap of 12.07m (39-07.25). Springer also competed at the NCAA Indoor Championships last year, finishing 14th.

Senior Anna Rogahn is looking to finish her indoor career strong as she is seeded 11th in the mile with a time of 4:53.04. Rogahn also competed in the mile last year, finishing in a time of 5:09.57.

Sophomore Brooklyn Schyvinck is seeded 19th in the 400 with a time of 55.94. This will be Schyvinck’s second trip to the indoor national championships, and first time competing in the individual 400.

Schyvinck, along with Kalley Harris, Johnna Patterson, and Allison Waterman will be competing in the 4x400 relay. Winona State is seeded fifth with a time of 3:44.83, one spot above NSIC rival Minnesota State. The Warriors will look to best last year’s 4x400 squad, which who took seventh with a school record time of 3:43.78.