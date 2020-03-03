WDN briefs

WOMEN'S COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
The NCAA announced the field of participants for the 2020 NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships on Tuesday with the Winona State women’s track & field team sending six athletes to compete in four events when the championships kick off March 13 in Birmingham, Ala.
The Warriors lone field participant, junior Kristi Springer, managed to nab the last qualifying spot in the triple jump with a leap of 12.07m (39-07.25). Springer also competed at the NCAA Indoor Championships last year, finishing 14th.
Senior Anna Rogahn is looking to finish her indoor career strong as she is seeded 11th in the mile with a time of 4:53.04. Rogahn also competed in the mile last year, finishing in a time of 5:09.57.
Sophomore Brooklyn Schyvinck is seeded 19th in the 400 with a time of 55.94. This will be Schyvinck’s second trip to the indoor national championships, and first time competing in the individual 400.
Schyvinck, along with Kalley Harris, Johnna Patterson, and Allison Waterman will be competing in the 4x400 relay. Winona State is seeded fifth with a time of 3:44.83, one spot above NSIC rival Minnesota State. The Warriors will look to best last year’s 4x400 squad, which who took seventh with a school record time of 3:43.78.
The NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships will take place at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama on March 13-14.
MLB
Brewers, Yelich nearing extension
The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that the Milwaukee Brewers and outfielder Christian Yelich are nearing an agreement on a contract extension worth more than $200 million. It is believed to be a seven-year extension.
Yelich, 28, is currently in the sixth year of his seven-year, $49.57 million contract extension initially signed with the Marlins back in March 2015. He is due $12.5 million this year and $14 million next year. The club holds a $15 million club option for 2022 with a $1.25 million buyout. Per Rosenthal, it is not yet clear if the new extension will replace any of the remaining years on his current contract.
Yelich won the NL MVP Award in 2018 and finished as a runner-up to Cody Bellinger in 2019. He certainly reached new levels after the Marlins traded him to the Brewers following the 2017 season. In his two seasons in Milwaukee, Yelich has hit .327/.415/.631 with 80 home runs, 207 RBI, 218 runs scored, and 52 stolen bases in 1,231 plate appearances.