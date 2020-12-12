WDN briefs

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
C-FC falls to Eleva-Strum
ELEVA, Wis. — Ethan Hunger scored a team-high 22 points, but the Cochrane-Fountain City High School boys basketball team was unable to hold on to a nine-point halftime lead, falling to Eleva-Strum 55-51 on Friday night.
Hunger was the only Pirate to finish in double figures and also added five rebounds and an impressive eight steals, as C-FC was able to turn the Cardinals over 23 times. But once again, the offense had a tough night, as the Pirates were just 18 of 66 (27%) from the floor.
Aiden Schmidtknecht had eight points, Mathew Bjorge finished with seven while Austin Becker added six for the Pirates, who will be back in action Tuesday at Arcadia.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Fuller makes history
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Sarah Fuller became the first woman to score in a Power Five conference football game by kicking an extra point for Vanderbilt on Saturday.
The goalkeeper for Vanderbilt’s Southeastern Conference women’s soccer champs didn’t get a chance on the Commodores’ first two drives against in-state rival Tennessee. But the Commodores drove late in the first quarter, running for a first down on fourth-and-1.
On the next play, Ken Seals threw an 18-yard pass to Cam Johnson for a touchdown. Fuller, listed second out of three available kickers on the depth chart, came out for the extra point, which tied the game at 7 with 1:50 left in the first quarter.
The 6-foot-2 senior put the ball through the uprights and celebrated by pulling her first in before slapping high-fives with teammates. She ran off the field with a big smile with her family in the stands all with their arms up in the air.
An official gave Fuller the ball on the sideline.
Fuller made history as the first female to play in a Power Five conference game on Nov. 28 with a squib kick to open the second half. She has remained on the roster even as Vanderbilt’s other kickers came out of quarantine and rejoined the team.
No woman before Fuller had appeared in an SEC game or for any Power Five team. Liz Heaston became the first woman to score in college football with two extra points for Willamette of NAIA on Oct. 18, 1997.
Katie Hnida was the first woman to score at the Football Bowl Subdivision level with two extra points for New Mexico on Aug. 30, 2003.
April Goss was the second, with an extra point for Kent State in 2015. Tonya Butler was the first woman to kick a field goal in an NCAA game for Division II West Alabama on Sept. 13, 2003.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Florida player stable after collapsing on court
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida coach Mike White declined to do any postgame media interviews. He wanted to get to the hospital to be near Keyontae Johnson’s side as quickly as possible.
No one could blame him.
Johnson, the Southeastern Conference’s preseason player of the year, collapsed coming out of a timeout against rival Florida State and needed emergency medical attention Saturday. Johnson was taken off the floor on a stretcher and rushed to Tallahassee Memorial for evaluation. The team said he was in critical but stable condition and later said he would remain in the hospital overnight.
Johnson’s parents were flying in from Virginia to be with their son.
“I know you’re fighting bro,” teammate Tre Mann tweeted after the game ended. “God got you.”
Johnson had just dunked in transition before he crumpled to the floor as the team broke its huddle. Several Gators were in tears and a couple buried their faces in towels as White gathered them in prayer.
Officials gave the teams time to regroup, and the game continued a few minutes later. Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said administrators twice gave the Gators the option of stopping or continuing the game — at that time and again at halftime — and said they ultimately decided to play. White let his players make the call.
Florida wasn’t the same afterward, getting outscored 80-60 following Johnson’s sudden and disconcerting exit. The 20th-ranked Seminoles won 83-71, extending their winning streak in the series to seven and their winning streak at home to 26.
“Please keep praying for @Keyontae and his family,” White posted on Twitter. “We all love him.”
Johnson, a 6-foot-5 junior from Norfolk, Virginia, averaged a team-high 14 points last season to go along with 7.1 rebounds. He also led the Gators with 38 steals.
He scored five points in four minutes Saturday.
Like many of his Florida teammates, Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 during the summer. Although the cause of Johnson’s ailment was not immediately known, the coronavirus can lead to myocarditis, a viral infection of the heart muscle. At its most severe, myocarditis can lead to sudden cardiac arrest and has been a documented cause of death for young, otherwise healthy athletes.
The Southeastern Conference mandates strict protocols, including rigorous heart testing, before players can be cleared to return to play following positive COVID-19 tests.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!