WDN briefs

MLB
White Sox hire LaRussa, 76, as new manager
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox stunned the baseball world Thursday, announcing the hiring of Tony La Russa as their new manager.
It’s a blast from the past for the franchise with the return of La Russa, who led the Sox to a division title in 1983.
The Hall of Famer will look to do it again — and more — in a surprising return to the organization.
“While I have had other inquiries about managing since retiring, this opportunity with the White Sox brings together a number of important factors that make this the right time and the right place,” La Russa said in a statement. “The on-field talent is amazing, and the front office, led by Kenny Williams and Rick Hahn, has done everything necessary to create an atmosphere of long-term success. All of those factors aligned to make this a tremendous opportunity, and I am excited to get going as soon as possible by building a coaching staff and getting to work.”
La Russa, 76, last managed in 2011, when he guided the St. Louis Cardinals to a World Series title. He won three World Series as manager of the Oakland Athletics (1989) and Cardinals (2006, ‘11).
La Russa replaces Rick Renteria, who led the Sox to their first playoff appearance since 2008 this season.
The Sox and Renteria parted ways Oct. 12, less than two weeks after the Sox lost to the A’s in three games in a best-of-three American League wild-card series.
La Russa has a 2,728-2,365 career record in 33 seasons and is third all time in managerial victories. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014.
La Russa’s major league managerial career began with the Sox, with whom he went 522-510 from 1979 to 1986 and won the AL West title in 1983. The Sox had a 26-38 record when he was fired on June 20, 1986, by Ken “Hawk” Harrelson, who was in his first — and only — year as the baseball operations chief after being moved from the broadcast booth. Less than a month later, La Russa became the A’s manager.
NHL
Stars’ Bowness loses interim tag
There was a point while serving as interim coach of the Dallas Stars when Rick Bowness knew he didn’t want someone else to come in and take over the team. And that was even before they went to the Stanley Cup Final.
The Stars are still Bowness’ team.
Dallas officially removed the interim tag Thursday and gave the 65-year-old Bowness a two-year contract, making him the franchise’s 24th head coach, and ninth since moving to Dallas in 1993. The move came a month after the season ended, with no certainty about when the next one will begin amid the pandemic.
“From January, I really started to enjoy it a lot more. And the thrill of the playoffs, it takes everyone to another level,” Bowness said. “Once the playoffs started, there was no doubt in my mind that I wanted to keep keep doing this.”
General manager Jim Nill said he remembers calling Bowness into his office in December, telling him what was happening and asking if he wanted to be the interim head coach. They agreed then to get through the season before determining the coach’s role after that.
Bowness was 20-13-5 after becoming their interim head coach. He was in his second season as a Stars assistant for Jim Montgomery, who was fired and later went to alcohol rehabilitation.
“The first thing he said is ’I’ve got this.’ And he did have it. Right from day one, he grabbed the team,” Nill said. “That tells you that a coach is doing the right things, that they respect the coach, the coach respects them and he gets the most out of them.”
The Stars made it to their first Stanley Cup Final since 2000, in a season that was put on hold for 4½ months because of the coronavirus and ended with two months inside the NHL bubble in Edmonton. They won the Western Conference before falling to Tampa Bay in six games.
The only NHL coaches other than Bowness to be an NHL head coach in parts of five different decades are Hall of Fame members Pat Quinn and Scotty Bowman.
Bowness had been a head coach for 501 games, including his previous stops in Winnipeg (1988-89), Boston (1991-92), Ottawa (1992-96), the New York Islanders (1996-98) and Phoenix (2003-04). Add in his time as a long-time assistant, including five years on Tampa Bay’s staff and part of their Eastern Conference championship in 2015 before joining Dallas, and he’s been on an NHL bench for more than 2,400 games.
NFL
Hernandez placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list
Four of the New York Giants’ five starting offensive lineman did not practice after one of them tested positive for COVID-19 and went into isolation.
Left guard Will Hernandez, who has started every game since being drafted in 2018, was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list late Thursday afternoon. He is in isolation.
Three other starters were told to stay home: tackles Andrew Thomas and Cam Fleming and center Nick Gates. Two backup linemen also were told to stay away: center Spencer Pulley and rookie guard Shane Lemieux.
The only starter at practice was right guard Kevin Zeitler.
Coach Joe Judge is hoping to get most of his lineman back for Monday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The team practiced wearing face shields and masks. The post-practice meeting was held virtually.
The Giants learned of the positive result Wednesday night and contact tracing began.
