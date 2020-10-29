WDN briefs

“From January, I really started to enjoy it a lot more. And the thrill of the playoffs, it takes everyone to another level,” Bowness said. “Once the playoffs started, there was no doubt in my mind that I wanted to keep keep doing this.”

General manager Jim Nill said he remembers calling Bowness into his office in December, telling him what was happening and asking if he wanted to be the interim head coach. They agreed then to get through the season before determining the coach’s role after that.

Bowness was 20-13-5 after becoming their interim head coach. He was in his second season as a Stars assistant for Jim Montgomery, who was fired and later went to alcohol rehabilitation.

“The first thing he said is ’I’ve got this.’ And he did have it. Right from day one, he grabbed the team,” Nill said. “That tells you that a coach is doing the right things, that they respect the coach, the coach respects them and he gets the most out of them.”

The Stars made it to their first Stanley Cup Final since 2000, in a season that was put on hold for 4½ months because of the coronavirus and ended with two months inside the NHL bubble in Edmonton. They won the Western Conference before falling to Tampa Bay in six games.