WDN briefs

The Peacocks enter the weekend with a 2-2 record overall and an 0-2 mark in the NSIC South, while the Warriors (0-1 overall / 0-0 NSIC South) have not played since their Jan. 2 loss at the University of Minnesota Duluth.

The two programs are scheduled to play each other in the final weekend of the season, Feb. 19-20, in a NSIC two-game series at McCown Gymnasium.

The women’s basketball contests between Winona State and the University of Sioux Falls have been moved to Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 16-17 due to the snowstorm that swept through Thursday night and Friday afternoon. Game times are set for 6 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

NFL

Jets hire Saleh

NEW YORK — The New York Jets were searching for a leader, someone who could bring a frustrated, playoff-starved franchise back to respectability.

They think they found their guy in Robert Saleh.

The Jets reached an agreement in principle with the popular and energetic San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Thursday night to hire him as their head coach. Saleh replaces Adam Gase, who was fired by on Jan. 3 after going 9-23 in two seasons.