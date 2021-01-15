WDN briefs

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Winhawks kick off new era
Thursday kicked off a new era for the Winona Senior High boys swimming and diving team.
Gone are the days of Jack Herczeg, Grant Wolner, Alex Jorgenson and Tanner Lozenski, who all helped the program reach new heights and establish itself as one of the finer programs in southern Minnesota.
But now it’s time for a different group to take the baton and leave their own legacy behind. Even though they didn’t pick up the victory, falling to Austin 90-89 in the virtual meet, this new group of Winhawks showed they are more than capable of picking up where the previous group left off.
Colin White picked up a pair of first-place individual finishes, taking first in the 100-yard freestyle (55.17) and the 200-yard freestyle (2:04.02) — where he combined with Charlie Miller to give the Winhawks a one, two finish. White also teamed up with Brayden Coudron, Gavin Nelson and Julius Hanson for a first place finish in the 400 freestyle relay (3:44.50). Those four also combined to take second in the 200 medley relay (1:49.31) — a time that was just a few seconds away from a state cut time.
Elijah Vieth won the 500 freestyle (5:56.37), took second in the 200 individual medley (2:32.52) and teamed up with Jared Loos, Briar Volkman and Miller in the 200 freestyle relay to finish second (1:47.67).
“A close loss, but a great night with some great racing,” coach Chris Mayer said in an email. “Our guys will continue to get in shape and hone their skills, ever willing and hungry for the next opportunity to go racing!”
The Winhawks are back in action at 6 p.m. Tuesday when they take on Faribault in a virtual meet.
WINONA STATE BASKETBALL
Warriors find an opponent, to play Upper Iowa
Officials from Upper Iowa and Winona State announced Friday that the UIU and WSU men’s basketball teams will play two non-conference games this Saturday and Sunday at Dorman Memorial Gymnasium in Fayette, Iowa.
On Wednesday, Winona State’s two games scheduled to be played at home this Friday and Saturday against the University of Sioux Falls were canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. On Thursday, Upper Iowa had its two-game series with Southwest Minnesota State University canceled due to COVID-19 testing protocols.
Upper Iowa and Winona State will face off at 2 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 16-17 in Fayette. Start times are set for 2 p.m. both days.
Fans at the games this weekend are limited to invite only. Upper Iowa offers fans several live options to follow the action. Live stats and a webcast will be available through the links at UIUPeacocks.com/Live. The games will also stream live on the new NSIC Network app through Roku devices, as well as Apple and Android TV. Locally, Saturday’s game will be broadcast on KCRG-TV 9.2, while Sunday’s action can be found on KCRG-TV 9.3.
The Peacocks enter the weekend with a 2-2 record overall and an 0-2 mark in the NSIC South, while the Warriors (0-1 overall / 0-0 NSIC South) have not played since their Jan. 2 loss at the University of Minnesota Duluth.
The two programs are scheduled to play each other in the final weekend of the season, Feb. 19-20, in a NSIC two-game series at McCown Gymnasium.
The women’s basketball contests between Winona State and the University of Sioux Falls have been moved to Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 16-17 due to the snowstorm that swept through Thursday night and Friday afternoon. Game times are set for 6 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
NFL
Jets hire Saleh
NEW YORK — The New York Jets were searching for a leader, someone who could bring a frustrated, playoff-starved franchise back to respectability.
They think they found their guy in Robert Saleh.
The Jets reached an agreement in principle with the popular and energetic San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Thursday night to hire him as their head coach. Saleh replaces Adam Gase, who was fired by on Jan. 3 after going 9-23 in two seasons.
The 41-year-old Saleh, believed to be the first Muslim head coach in NFL history, emerged as a favorite for the Jets job when he was brought in for a second — and this time, in-person — interview Tuesday night and those discussions extended into Wednesday. He was the first of the nine known candidates New York interviewed remotely to meet with chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson, team president Hymie Elhai and general manager Joe Douglas at its facility in Florham Park, New Jersey.
Saleh left the Jets and met with Philadelphia, which fired Doug Pederson on Monday. And New York also had an in-person meeting with Tennessee offensive coordinator Arthur Smith on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
After Smith left without a deal, New York had internal discussions and opted to hire Saleh.
FALCONS PICK TITANS OC AS NEW COACH: The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms with Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to become the team’s head coach.
The Falcons announced the agreement on Friday. Smith held a virtual interview with the team on Monday and he also interviewed with the New York Jets and Detroit Lions. The Jets reached an agreement with Robert Saleh on Thursday night to be their coach.
The 38-year-old Smith has served on the Tennessee staff for 10 seasons, including two as offensive coordinator. The Titans finished this season tied for second in the NFL in total yards.
The Titans went 11-5 to win the AFC South, but were eliminated from the playoffs Sunday with a 20-13 loss to Baltimore. It was Tennessee’s fewest points of the season.
The Falcons also are seeking a replacement for general manager Thomas Dimitroff, who was fired along with coach Dan Quinn following an 0-5 start that led to a 4-12 finish.
Smith was one of seven candidates to interview with Atlanta, including interim coach Raheem Morris.
Other offensive coordinators to interview with the Falcons were Green Bay’s Nathaniel Hackett, Carolina’s Joe Brady and Kansas City’s Eric Bieniemy. Saleh and Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Todd Bowles also interviewed for the job.
Morris went 4-7 as the interim coach.
NBA
Irving fined for protocol violations
NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving’s absence from the Brooklyn Nets has cost him nearly $1 million.
The NBA fined the point guard $50,000 on Friday for violating its health and safety protocols, and said he could return to team activities Saturday.
The league added that he would forfeit his salary for each game he misses during a five-day quarantine period that would end Saturday if he continues to test negative for the coronavirus. He’s already missed two, which means he has lost more than $900,000 of his $33.5 million salary.
Irving has missed the last five games while away from the Nets for personal reasons. He was seen in a video on social media during his absence at an indoor family party while not wearing a mask.
The league’s protocols prohibit attending indoor social gatherings of 15 or more people or entering bars, lounges, clubs or similar establishments.