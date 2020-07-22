WDN briefs

NFL
Vikings, Zimmer eye extension
EAGAN, Minn. — Mike Zimmer may not be coaching on the final year of his contract this fall after all.
The Vikings are finalizing a new multi-year deal for Zimmer on Wednesday, according to NFL Network, preparing to reward the seventh-year coach following his second playoff win in New Orleans in January. Zimmer led the 10-6 Vikings to a third postseason appearance in his sixth season in Minnesota last year.
Zimmer, 64, is tied for the seventh-longest tenured NFL head coach, behind only Bill Belichick, Sean Payton, Mike Tomlin, John Harbaugh, Pete Carroll and Andy Reid. Under Zimmer, the Vikings are 57-38-1 (.599) in the regular season and 2-3 in the playoffs.
Zimmer was set to enter the final year of his contract, which ran congruently with general manager Rick Spielman’s contract, currently set to expire after the 2020 season.
If an extension is finalized this week, it will happen as Vikings players begin arriving at team headquarters for the start of the season. Rookies, quarterbacks and select other players are expected Thursday.
Vikings sign first round pick: The Vikings agreed Wednesday to contract terms with first-round draft pick Justin Jefferson, their hopeful replacement for departed star receiver Stefon Diggs.
Jefferson has agreed to sign a four-year, $13.123 million contract, which includes a signing bonus of $7.104 million and a fifth-year option. He will count $2.386 million against the salary cap in 2020.
The Vikings also agreed to contract terms with linebacker Troy Dye, a fourth-round pick from Oregon. He will sign a four-year $3.974 million deal, including a $678,572 signing bonus. He will count $779,643 against the cap in 2020.
Jefferson, taken out of LSU with the No. 22 pick in April’s draft, and Dye will report along with other Vikings rookies to training camp in Eagan on Thursday. Jefferson is being counted on as the replacement for Diggs, who was traded in March to Buffalo. The Vikings got four draft picks in the deal, including the one they used on Jefferson.
Of the Vikings’ 15 draft choices, only quarterback Nate Stanley, of Menomonie, Wis., has officially signed. The seventh-round selection out of Iowa signed his deal July 13.
MLB
Mookie, Dodgers agree to deal
LOS ANGELES — Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers struck baseball’s first big-money deal since the coronavirus pandemic decimated the sport’s economics, a $365 million, 12-year contract on Wednesday through 2032 that removes the top offensive player from next offseason’s free-agent class.
The outfielder, who turns 28 in October, was acquired by the Dodgers from the Boston Red Sox on Feb. 10 along with pitcher David Price for three players.
Betts had agreed to a $27 million, one-year deal with the Red Sox, a salary that has been reduced to $10 million in prorated pay because of the shortened season.
His deal is baseball’s second-largest in total dollars behind the $426.5 million, 12-year contract for Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout covering 2019-30. Betts’ average salary of $30.42 million trails Gerrit Cole ($36 million), Trout ($35.5 million), Stephen Strasburg and Anthony Rendon ($35 million each), Zack Greinke ($34.4 million), Justin Verlander $31.3 million), and new teammates Price and Clayton Kershaw ($31 million each).
A four-time Gold Glove winner, Betts won the 2018 AL MVP award en route to Boston’s World Series title. He hit .295 with 29 homers and 80 RBIs last year, down from a major league-leading .346 average with 32 homers and 80 RBIs in his MVP season.
Blue Jays denied use of PNC Park: The state of Pennsylvania won’t allow the Toronto Blue Jays to play at PNC Park in Pittsburgh amid the coronavirus pandemic, health officials announced Wednesday, becoming the latest jurisdiction to say no to the team as the baseball season begins this week.
Canada already denied the Blue Jays’ request to play in Toronto because the regular-season schedule would require frequent travel back and forth from the United States, where COVID-19 cases are surging.
The Blue Jays and Pirates had been waiting to see if they got permission from the state to proceed with the plan to have PNC Park fill in for the Rogers Centre.
“In recent weeks, we have seen a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in southwestern Pennsylvania,” Dr. Rachel Levine, the state’s secretary of health, said in a statement. “To add travelers to this region for any reason, including for professional sports events, risks residents, visitors and members of both teams. We know that this virus does not discriminate, and can even make professional athletes very sick. We are committed to protecting the health and well-being of all Pennsylvanians.”Canada has flattened the epidemic curve. But the number of new confirmed cases of the coronavirus reported daily by Allegheny County — which includes Pittsburgh and 1.2 million residents — has increased tenfold in the last two weeks, compared with the two weeks in June before what officials there called an alarming spike in cases.Health officials have blamed the spread primarily on bars and restaurants that were ignoring social-distancing orders, as well as residents returning from travel to virus hot spots.
NHL
Flyers ink Lindblom to extension
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Flyers signed Oskar Lindblom to a $9 million, three-year contract extension Wednesday only weeks after the promising forward completed radiation treatments for a rare form of bone cancer.
The Flyers hope the 23-year-old Lindblom can be among the 31 players who will travel with the team to Toronto for the Aug. 1 scheduled resumption of the hockey season. Lindblom hasn’t played since December when he was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, a tumor that grows in the bones or in the tissue around bones. He had 11 goals and 18 points in 30 games this season.
Lindblom completed radiation treatments July 2.
“The support that the organization, the fans, and the entire NHL has given me has been quite overwhelming,” Lindblom said. “I can’t wait to get back skating with the boys and being the professional hockey player I know I can be. I want to thank the Flyers for giving me this opportunity and I look forward to the day I’m back and contributing to the team’s success.”
Lindblom is a finalist for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, which is awarded annually by the NHL to the player who best embodies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to the game.
A native of Gavle, Sweden, Lindblom was originally selected by the Flyers in the fifth round of the 2014 draft.
