WDN briefs

Sessions are closed to the public, but the team posted a video on social media of goalie Devan Dubnyk, defenseman Carson Soucy and forward Ryan Hartman on the ice.

Only players from the Wild are using Tria Rink, even though NHLers could request access to another team’s facility if it was near where they were staying during the shutdown. The NHL season has been paused since March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

All players and staff allowed inside the facility were to undergo testing for COVID-19 before participating, and players also needed to have pre-participation medical evaluations. Players can skate in group of up 12 while remaining socially distant during workouts on and off the ice.

Other NHL teams have had their practice rinks in use for weeks since facilities were allowed to open June 8. Since then, 11 out of 200-plus players have tested positive, the NHL said. Last week, Tampa Bay had to close its facilities after three players and additional staff members tested positive. The Lightning reportedly reopened its training sites Wednesday.