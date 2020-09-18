WDN Briefs

Canterbury President Randy Sampson said the track will take a financial hit of several million dollars from a three-month closure of the card room and steep declines in live-racing admissions and concessions. But it ended the summer with a “sustainable” level of business, he added, enough to ensure Canterbury can conduct a 65- to 70-day season in 2021.

“In some ways, it was positive,” Sampson said. “People rose to the challenge to put a plan together. We got through the season with no problems, and everyone cooperated.

“The lack of crowds is something I hope we never see again. That’s what I enjoy the most about Canterbury, people coming out and having a good time. This season wasn’t what we’re used to, and it was stressful and challenging. But there were some real successes, and some things we learned that we can build on.”

In March, Sampson wasn’t sure there would be a live racing season. Several tracks around the country suspended racing or stopped allowing spectators as the pandemic spread.