NBA
Wolves release preseason schedule
The Timberwolves will play only one game at Target Center as part of their five-game preseason slate for the upcoming season. The Wolves will be on the road at Phoenix, Golden State, Indiana and Milwaukee for four of their five games. The fifth will be at Target Center against Maccabi Haifa of the Israeli Basketball Premier League. Here is the full preseason schedule: Oct. 8 at Phoenix; Oct. 10 at Golden State; Oct. 13 vs. Maccabi Haifa; Oct. 15 at Indiana; Oct. 17 at Milwaukee.
WOLVES FINALIZE HIRE OF GUPTA: The Minnesota Timberwolves have named Sachin Gupta their executive vice president of basketball operations, continuing the front office makeover under new president Gersson Rosas.
Gupta, whose hire was finalized on Tuesday, was the assistant general manager last season for Detroit. Before that, he was with Houston for a year as a special adviser while Rosas worked there under general manager Daryl Morey. Gupta previously worked with the Rockets in their analytics department, assisting with strategy and salary cap management.
Gupta, who has degrees from MIT and Stanford, first made a name for himself at ESPN. There, he developed the NBA Trade Machine for the network’s website that allows users to play general manager and see which players could theoretically be swapped from which teams under the league’s complex salary cap rules. Gupta also worked for Philadelphia for three years.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Gophers set for QB battle
Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said starting quarterback candidates Zack Annexstad and Tanner Morgan will divide the reps 50/50 at the start of camp. Fleck said incoming freshmen Cole Kramer and Jacob Clark will get their reps, too.
Fleck also said Rodney Smith (knee surgery) will be full-go for the start of camp, but Shannon Smith (knee surgery) won’t quite be there yet. Smith is progressing, however.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Ellis steps down from USWNT
National team coach Jill Ellis is stepping down after leading the United States to back-to-back Women’s World Cup titles.
Ellis has been coach of the team since 2014 and has led it to eight overall tournament titles, including victories at the World Cup in 2015 in Canada and earlier this month in France.
“The opportunity to coach this team and work with these amazing women has been the honor of a lifetime,” Ellis said in a statement released by U.S. Soccer on Tuesday. “I want to thank and praise them for their commitment and passion to not only win championships but also raise the profile of this sport globally while being an inspiration to those who will follow them.”
She will remain with the team for a World Cup victory tour, which kicks off Saturday with a match against Ireland at the Rose Bowl. Following the conclusion of the five-match tour in October, she will serve as a U.S. Soccer ambassador.
Ellis’ contract was set to expire following this year’s World Cup with a mutual option to extend it through the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. U.S. Soccer will begin the search for a new coach after a general manager for the women’s national team is named.
Over the summer in France, Ellis broke April Heinrich’s U.S. women’s team record for most games coached. Overall, she has led the team in 127 matches, with 102 wins.
The World Cup title in 2015 was the team’s first since winning in 1999. Overall, the team has won soccer’s most prestigious tournament four times.
USWNT AT ALLIANZ FIELD NEARLY SOLD OUT: Tickets to the U.S. women’s national team’s “Victory Tour” stop at Allianz Field on Sept. 3 have been a hot commodity.
A Ticketmaster presale Monday morning showed very few seats available for the Women’s World Cup winners’ friendly match against Portugal. The cheapest available seat was $148, with some asking prices north of $500.
The game in St. Paul was announced Wednesday, and the pre-sales have been occurring since Friday to Minnesota United season-ticket holders and then the Loons’ season-ticket wait list. U.S. Soccer also has taken an allotment.
Allianz Field holds approximately 19,700 fans, and there might not many, if any, tickets available to the general public when they are supposed to go on sale Wednesday.
The USWNT will start the tour against Ireland at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Aug. 3. The attendance goal for that match was about 40,000 to 45,000 in the 90,000-seat stadium, and 29,000 tickets had been sold as of Friday, per the Washington Post.
The high ticket prices have been noticed by star U.S. forward Alex Morgan. “Wish tix were cheaper so we could pack that thing!” she tweeted Friday.
MLB
Cubs acquire reliever from Jays
CHICAGO — The Cubs added bullpen depth by acquiring right-hander David Phelps from Toronto for minor league righty Thomas Hatch.
As part of the trade announced Tuesday, the Blue Jays will send cash to Chicago to offset some of Phelps’ contract, which includes a $2.5 million base salary for this year, a $1 million club option for 2020 and numerous performance bonuses.
The 32-year-old tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow on March 17, 2017, during his final pitch in a spring training outing against the Los Angeles Angels, had surgery March 26 and did not return to the major leagues until this June 17. He had a 3.63 ERA in 17 relief appearances with the Blue Jays, going 0-for-2 in save chances.
He is 30-33 with a 3.88 ERA over 245 games in seven seasons with the New York Yankees (2012-14), Miami (2015-17), Seattle (2017) and Toronto.
Hatch, 24, was 4-10 with a 4.59 ERA this season at Double-A Tennessee. Selected by Chicago on the third round of the 2016 amateur draft with the 104th pick, Hatch signed for a $573,900 bonus. He is 17-27 with a 4.10 ERA in 73 starts over three minor league seasons.
