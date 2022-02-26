WDN briefs

MLB

Players make new proposal

JUPITER, Fla. — Locked-out players made a counterproposal on multiple issues to Major League Baseball on Saturday as management’s end-of-Monday deadline approached for a labor deal that would salvage opening day and a 162-game schedule.

After holding just six negotiating sessions on central economics from the start of the lockout through Feb. 19, the sides met for the sixth straight day at Roger Dean Stadium, the vacant spring training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals.

Mets pitcher Max Scherzer and shortstop Francisco Lindor, Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole and free agent reliever Andrew Miller were among the players at the talks. Baseball’s ninth work stoppage, it first since 1995, was in its 87th day.

The sides arrived at noon, an hour earlier than every previous session this year, then caucused for nearly 2 1/2 hours. The union held a Zoom session for its player representatives, about 30, which has been its deliberative method.

A management delegation then walked over to the union group in the building that includes the Cardinals clubhouse, and the union delivered its counteroffer.

Fifteen minutes later, the MLB group returned to offices in the main part of the ballpark.

Details on the counterproposal were not immediately available.

MLB has said that if there is not an agreement by the end of Monday, it would start canceling games because there will not be enough training time to play a full schedule.

After days of little progress, the sides neared agreement Friday on an amateur draft lottery during negotiations that included a surprise one-on-one meeting between Commissioner Rob Manfred and union head Tony Clark.

The sides remained far apart on the big-money issues of the competitive balance tax thresholds and rates, salary arbitration eligibility, the size of a bonus pool for pre-arbitration-eligible players and the minimum salary. Players also want to reduce revenue sharing.

Players have not accepted Monday as a deadline and have suggested any missed games could be made up as part of doubleheaders, a method MLB said it will not agree to.

Once Monday passes, the length of the schedule would become yet another issue in the dispute along with possible lost pay and service time.

The union has told MLB if games are missed and salaries are lost, clubs should not expect players to agree to management’s proposals to expand the postseason and to allow advertisements on uniforms and helmets.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Michigan State upsets No. 4 Purdue on Walker’s clutch 3-pointer

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State isn’t dead yet.

A three-game skid weighing on the Spartans and a second-half lead that was once 11 points gone, Tyson Walker buried a 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds to play to lift the Spartans to a 68-65 victory over No. 4 Purdue Saturday at the Breslin Center.

It was one of Michigan State’s most spirited efforts in weeks and breathes new life into the Spartans heading into the final week of the regular season.

Walker scored only eight but had four assists and saved his biggest shot for last to give the Spartans (19-8, 10-7 Big Ten) their biggest win of the season. Gabe Brown added 13 points for Michigan State going 3 for 5 from 3-point range while Julius Marble added 12 points. A.J. Hoggard and Max Christie each scored 11 for the Spartans.

Zach Edey was nearly unstoppable for Purdue (24-5, 13-5), scoring a game-high 25, but the Boilermakers were unable to overcome 17 turnovers. Jaden Ivey added 16 points for the Boilermakers while Trevion Williams had 11.

Slow starts have plagued the Spartans in recent weeks, but that surely wasn’t the case on Saturday as Michigan State jumped out to a quick lead on a 3-pointer from Brown and a drive and layup in transition from Christie. The Boilermakers responded, though, and took an 8-7 lead before another triple from Brown sparked a surge that put the Spartans ahead, 15-11, after a 3-pointer from Walker.

Purdue answered with an 8-0 run, getting five straight points from Edey to take a 19-18 lead.

It was Michigan State’s turn to respond with a 10-2 surge that gave the Spartans a 28-21 lead with 5:24 to play in the opening half. After Purdue pulled withing 28-26, Michigan State fought back and pushed its advantage to 35-28 with 2:04 left in the half.

That’s when the Boilermakers grabbed momentum heading into halftime, getting a lob to Edey and three free throws from Eric Hunter as Michigan State missed its last two shots and the front end of a one-and-one free throw by Hoggard to hold a 35-33 lead headed to the locker room.

Michigan State started fast in the second half, as well, forcing an early Purdue timeout after two straight layups in transition from Hoggard put the Spartans up 41-35.

Purdue kept chipping away, and after a bucket from Williams, the Michigan State lead was down to 46-44.

But the Spartans took off from there, scoring the next nine points with a 3-pointer from Brown and three straight buckets from Marble to take a 55-44 lead with 10:38 left in the game.

The Boilermakers refused to go away, however, chipping away at the Michigan State lead and pulling within 59-53 on an Edey bucket in the paint with 7:22 to play. A free throw and another score from the lane by Edey made it 59-56 as Michigan State hit a cold stretch, making 1 of 7 shots with triples from both Christie and Malik Hall going halfway down before popping out.

A lob to Marcus Bingham pushed MSU’s lead to 61-56, but Purdue scored the next four to pull within one with two minutes to play. Purdue later tied it at 63 on a free throw from Ivey before Marble hit two free throws with 51.2 seconds left in the game.

Williams tied it by putting back his own miss with 31.3 seconds to play before Walker hit the winner.

No. 18 Arkansas clips No. 4 Kentucky 75-73

Kentucky and Arkansas staged a memorable basketball duel Saturday.

The competitive back and forth featured UK “big” Oscar Tshiebwe and Razorbacks guard JD Notae in starring roles.

Tshiebwe equaled a career-high of 30 points and grabbed 18 rebounds. That marked his 23rd double-double of the season, including his 11th straight.

Notae’s 30 points equaled the most by a UK opponent this season not named Scotty Pippen Jr., who had 32 and 33 earlier this season. Mississippi State’s Iverson Molinar also scored 30.

The exquisite possession-by-possession drama had 15 lead changes in the final 14-plus minutes. It seemed inevitable that the winner would be decided in the final minute, if not the final second.

Kentucky lost, 75-73.

Kellan Grady (aka “Steady Eddie”) put Kentucky ahead 70-69 on a corner 3–pointer with 2:19 left. It was his first basket and only his second shot attempt.

Arkansas went ahead 71-70 with 1:22 when “big” Jaylin Williams scored at the rim.

After Kentucky turned it over when Keion Brooks threw an elbow to free himself for an inbounds, Williams made two free throws with 36.6 seconds left.

Another free throw by Davonte “Devo” Davis with 13.9 seconds left added to the Razorbacks’ lead.

The Tshiebwe-Notae exchange eclipsed the return of UK guards Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington to action after the pair sat out the last two games because of injuries.

Kentucky, which rallied from 11- and 13-point deficits to defeat LSU and Alabama in the last two games, came back from 13 points down in the first half.

UK fell to 23-6 overall and 12-4 in the Southeastern Conference.

Arkansas moved into a share of second place in the SEC by improving to 12-4 in league play and 23-6 overall.

For those who believe in moral victories, a 34-28 halftime deficit seemed like just that.

Kentucky made only 11 of 33 shots in the first half. Tshiebwe made 5 of 10 shots. His teammates made 6 of 23.

Wheeler and Washington combined to make only 2 of 11 shots.

Kentucky also missed all eight of its 3-point shots.

