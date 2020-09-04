WDN briefs

NFL
Washington releases Peterson
Washington released veteran running back Adrian Peterson on Friday, a stunning move by first-year coach Ron Rivera in the name of getting younger.
Rivera called Peterson early in the morning asking him to come to the practice facility, then delivered the news the team was moving on from the 35-year-old star. The move came less than 36 hours before NFL rosters must be trimmed to the 53-man limit and nine days before the start of the regular season.
Peterson played the past two seasons with Washington, rushing for 1,940 yards and 12 touchdowns in the fourth stop of a career that will likely earn him a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He originally signed in the summer of 2018 after rookie Derrius Guice was lost for the season with a knee injury, and kept his starting job in 2019.
Now, after Guice’s release following a domestic violence arrest, he, Peterson and longtime third-down back Chris Thompson are all gone, and the backfield has a decidedly young look. Third-round draft pick Antonio Gibson figures to start, with Bryce Love an option after working his way back from knee surgery, and J.D. McKissic filling Thompson’s old role.
Peterson is now thrown into limbo after being blindsided by his release. He’s 1,053 yards behind Barry Sanders for fourth on the all-time rushing list and needs 12 TDs to catch Marcus Allen for the third most in NFL history.
Vikings OL Reiff takes pay cut: Riley Reiff’s restructured contract creates $5 million in salary cap savings for the Vikings, while giving the left tackle a chance to recoup $2 million through playing-time incentives.
Reiff agreed to drop his salary to about $6 million from nearly $11 million, according to a league source, to stay in Minnesota. Teammates were under the impression Reiff was going to be released on Tuesday, when he and his agent, Neil Cornrich, accepted a steep pay cut the Vikings broached after trading for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue from Jacksonville.
Reiff, the 31-year-old team captain, avoids searching for a new team amid COVID-19 restrictions and NFL revenue shortfalls.
The Vikings’ front office structured Reiff’s incentives in a way that will allow him to recoup money while keeping it off the salary cap this season. Reiff can earn back $1 million for reaching 86% playing time, and another $1 million for 93% playing time, according to a league source.
If healthy, both incentives are attainable for Reiff. But because he played 85.7% of snaps last season, they’re deemed “not likely to be earned” for salary cap purposes and, if achieved, won’t count against the cap until after the season.
Reiff returned to practice Thursday after missing three sessions earlier this week, when the shake-up included Brian O’Neill moving to left tackle. With O’Neill back on the right side and a new starter expected in left guard Dakota Dozier, coaches hope for offensive line stability.
“We’ll settle down now and get back to work here with our guys,” coordinator Gary Kubiak said. “We probably have an eight-man, seven-man type rotation going on as far as how we’re working getting into [Week 1 vs. Green Bay].”
SOCCER
Messi to stay at Barcelona
Lionel Messi announced Friday that he will stay with Barcelona for the upcoming season.
Messi made the announcement in a video interview published by Goal.com. He said he would not get into a legal dispute with the club.
The decision ended an impasse over his future that started when he told Barcelona that he wanted to leave the club for free at the end of the season.
Barcelona wanted him to finish his contract that runs until June 2021. It claimed that the clause invoked by Messi to leave had expired in June and said that he had to pay the buyout clause of 700 million euros ($837 million) if he wanted to depart now.
“The president (Josep Bartomeu) always said that at the end of the season I could decide if I wanted to go or if I wanted to stay and in the end he did not end up keeping his word,” Messi said.
There had been no agreement when Messi’s father and Bartomeu met on Wednesday to discuss the player’s future, with Jorge Messi saying his son wanted to leave and Barcelona saying it would not facilitate his transfer.
“I’ll continue at Barcelona and my attitude won’t change, no matter how much I have wanted to go,” Messi said. “I told the club and the president that I wanted to go. I’ve been telling him all year. I thought my time in Barcelona was over, sadly — I always wanted to finish my career here.”
Messi had not made any public statements since the team’s 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League on Aug. 14.
“It was a very difficult year, I suffered a lot in training, in games and in the dressing room,” Messi said.
RUNNING
One-hour world record broken
BRUSSELS — With no fans to watch from the stands, Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands broke the rarely run one-hour world record on Friday by covering 18.930 kilometers (11.762 miles) at the Memorial Van Damme meeting.
In an empty stadium because of the coronavirus crisis, Hassan improved the previous record of 18.517 kilometers set by Ethiopia’s Dire Tune at the Ostrava Golden Spike meeting in 2008.
Hassan and Kenya’s world marathon record-holder Brigid Kosgei fought toe to toe at the King Baudouin stadium. Hassan accelerated in the final minute to leave the marathon world-record holder powerless in her slipstream.
Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah will later try to set a new men’s one-hour record at the meeting, which is part of the Diamond League series.
Reigning Olympic 1,500m champion Faith Kipyegon of Kenya failed in her bid to break the 1,000 meters record, crossing in 2 minutes 29.92 seconds, shy of Svetlana Masterkova’s 2:28.98 record set in the same stadium back in 1996.
Kipyegon set the second best time over the distance last month in Monaco, in 2:29:15. Following the sustained tempo of a pacemaker, she looked on track to set a new best mark until the last 150 meters but faded in the finale.
— From staff and wire reports
