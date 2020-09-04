WDN briefs

“We’ll settle down now and get back to work here with our guys,” coordinator Gary Kubiak said. “We probably have an eight-man, seven-man type rotation going on as far as how we’re working getting into [Week 1 vs. Green Bay].”

SOCCER

Messi to stay at Barcelona

Lionel Messi announced Friday that he will stay with Barcelona for the upcoming season.

Messi made the announcement in a video interview published by Goal.com. He said he would not get into a legal dispute with the club.

The decision ended an impasse over his future that started when he told Barcelona that he wanted to leave the club for free at the end of the season.

Barcelona wanted him to finish his contract that runs until June 2021. It claimed that the clause invoked by Messi to leave had expired in June and said that he had to pay the buyout clause of 700 million euros ($837 million) if he wanted to depart now.

“The president (Josep Bartomeu) always said that at the end of the season I could decide if I wanted to go or if I wanted to stay and in the end he did not end up keeping his word,” Messi said.