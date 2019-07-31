NFL
Saints, Thomas agree on $100M contract
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints and leading receiver Michael Thomas have agreed to a new five-year, $100 million contract, his agent said Wednesday.
Andrew Kessler of the agency Athletes First, who joined colleague David Mulugheta in negotiating the deal with the Saints, said the contract pays Thomas about $61 million in guaranteed salary and bonuses.
The agreement, first reported by NFL Network, brings to an end Thomas’ training camp holdout that spanned five practices.
The Saints had a scheduled day off on Wednesday and Thomas was expected to join practice on Thursday.
Currently, Thomas’ average annual pay of $20 million represents a new high for NFL receivers, eclipsing the $18 million per year paid to Cleveland’s Odell Beckham Jr.
Last season, Thomas ranked first in the NFL in catches with 125, sixth in yards receiving with 1,405 and tied for 10th with nine touchdowns.
Thomas has established himself as an elite receiver with 321 catches for 3,787 yards and 23 touchdowns in his first three NFL seasons.
But other top NFL receivers, including Atlanta’s Julio Jones and Dallas’ Amari Cooper, are nearing the ends of their current contracts and could be in line for similarly lucrative extensions.
Thomas was entering the final season of his rookie deal and was due a little more than $1.1 million. Cooper entered training camp in the final year of his deal, but hasn’t held out. Jones is under contract through 2020.
NFL
Ex-Gopher Cobb eyes XFL
MINNEAPOLIS — David Cobb already has played in four pro leagues. Soon, he might be going for No. 5.
The former University of Minnesota star running back has played in the NFL, CFL, AAF and the Spring League. Now, he’s thinking about the XFL, which begins play next spring.
“I’m definitely very interested in that,” the free agent said by phone from his home in Austin, Texas. “If I don’t get into (an NFL) training camp, I just have to be prepared to take on the next thing.”
After rushing for a school-record 1,626 yards as a senior in 2014, Cobb was taken in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft by Tennessee. He rushed for 146 yards as a Titans rookie but was cut before the start of the 2016 season.
That began an odyssey that has included NFL practice squads (Pittsburgh, Chicago), the Spring League, a stint with the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2018 and a spot with the San Antonio Commanders of the AAF before it folded last April.
“I’m not old, but I’m old for a running back,” said Cobb, 26. “But I’m still trying to play as long as I can. Maybe an injury pops up here or there (with an NFL team). If not, wait for your next opportunity.
“There’s a lot of things I want to do outside of football, but I want to play football for as long as I can.”
Cobb hasn’t been on an NFL roster since the Bears released him in May 2017. He had a tryout with the Vikings in August 2017 but wasn’t signed.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
FIFA votes to expand Women’s World Cup to 32 teams
FIFA’s Council has unanimously approved expanding the Women’s World Cup from 24 teams to 32 for 2023 and has reopened bidding to host the tournament but made no mention of changing prize money.
FIFA said Wednesday the decision was made remotely.
Nine national associations had expressed interest in hosting and were due to submit their formal bids by Oct. 4: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa and South Korea, which could bid jointly with North Korea
Under the new timetable, any national association has until December to make a bid. FIFA expects a bid evaluation report next April and a decision the following month.
FIFA’s statement made no mention of prize money. The U.S. received $4 million of a $30 million prize pool for winning the World Cup on July 7, a small percentage of the $38 million from a $400 million pool that France got for winning the 2018 men’s World Cup. FIFA has increased prize money for the 2022 men’s World Cup to $440 million and FIFA President Gianni Infantino said July 5 that he was proposing FIFA double the women’s prize money to $60 million for 2023.
The Women’s World Cup started with 12 teams in 1991, expanded to 16 in 1999 and 24 in 2015.
