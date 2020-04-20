WDN briefs

NBA
New fund honors Towns’ mother
A memorial fund has been created through the Mayo Clinic to honor the late Jacqueline Towns, the mother of Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, who passed away due to complications from the novel coronavirus on Monday.
Donations will go toward the Mayo Clinic’s COVID-19 Research Fund to support its ongoing targeted research, vaccine development and gene therapies work.
Jacqueline Towns had been fighting off the coronavirus for more than a month at the time of her death. Karl Sr., her husband and Karl-Anthony’s father, had also been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus but has since recovered.
“Jackie was many things to many people — a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend,” the Towns family said in a statement. “The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; a fiery, caring and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met. Her passion was palpable and her energy will never be replaced.”
Donations can be made at philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/Towns.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3-star CB commits to Gophers
The Gophers football program received a commitment Monday from Ohio cornerback Tamarion Crumpley for its 2021 recruiting class.
Crumpley is listed at 6 feet and 175 pounds and plays at Winton Woods High School in suburban Cincinnati, Ohio. He has been given a 3-star rating by 247sports.com and had other offers from Michigan State, Maryland, Kentucky, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh and others.
“I’ll be committing to the University of Minnesota,” Crumpley said in a tweet. “RTB!!”
Crumpley is the 11th pledge to the Gophers’ class for next year and is the sixth to join in April. Crumpley joins four-star cornerbacks Avante Dickerson and Steven Ortiz in Minnesota’s incoming class.
TENNIS
Djokovic resistant to vaccine requirement to continue play
BELGRADE, Serbia — Novak Djokovic says if an anti-coronavirus vaccination is compulsory for tennis players to return to the world tours then he won’t take it.
Ranked No. 1 in the world, Djokovic said in a live Facebook chat he wouldn’t “be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel.”
“Hypothetically, if the season was to resume in July, August or September, though unlikely, I understand that a vaccine will become a requirement straight after we are out of strict quarantine and there is no vaccine yet.”
Djokovic spoke on Sunday. He and his wife Jelena, who have two children, have spoken previously against vaccinations.
Prominent Serbian virologist Predrag Kon, a member of the state team fighting the spread of COVID-19, replied to Djokovic on Facebook that he should not make such anti-vaccination statements because of his huge public influence in his native Balkan country.
“As one of Djokovic’s most trusted fans, I would have liked to have had the opportunity to explain to him the importance of the immunology in public health,” Kon wrote on Monday. “Now it’s too late, you have assumed wrong beliefs.”
Djokovic won the Australian Open in January for his 17th grand slam singles title.
Top 100 player suspended: Top 100 tennis player Nicolas Jarry was given an 11-month doping ban by the International Tennis Federation on Monday, stemming from a failed test at the Davis Cup Finals in November.
In separate statements, Jarry, a 24-year-old from Chile, said he “accepted” the punishment, which will keep him from playing until Nov. 15, while the ITF said it “accepted” his explanation that two banned substances found in his urine sample came from vitamins made in Brazil.
His suspension comes while tennis — like nearly every sport around the globe — is on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. All sanctioned professional tournaments have been postponed or canceled until at least mid-July.
“Extending these legal processes would only add more stress and uncertainty to my professional future,” Jarry said.
The ITF ruled that Jarry “bore no significant fault or negligence for his violation.” But it makes players responsible for what is found in their bodies.
The World Anti-Doping Agency found ligandrol and stanozolol in Jarry’s test; stanozolol is a steroid, and ligandrol can act like a steroid.
“It is apparent that the consumption of bespoke supplements, in particular those made in compound pharmacies in South America, carries with it a significant degree of risk for sportsmen and women who are subject to anti-doping rules,” the ITF statement said, “and the escalating bans that have been imposed on tennis players for such violations have not been adequate to deter other players from taking those risks.”
Jarry is currently ranked 89th.
He reached a career-best No. 38 in singles in July 2019 and has won one ATP title in singles and two in doubles, accumulating about $2 million in prize money as a professional. Jarry reached the quarterfinals in doubles at the French Open and U.S. Open in 2018.
NFL
Jags looking to trade Fournette
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are ready to move on from running back Leonard Fournette.
A person familiar with the decision says the Jaguars are actively looking to trade the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t made its plans public.
The person said Fournette could get moved before or during the NFL draft, which begins Thursday night. ESPN first reported Jacksonville’s desire to part with the former LSU star.
If Fournette gets traded, he would join quarterback Nick Foles (Chicago), defensive end Calais Campbell (Baltimore), cornerback A.J. Bouye (Denver) and defensive tackle Marcell Dareus (free agent) as starters Jacksonville has dumped in the last six weeks. The team also traded cornerback Jalen Ramsey (Los Angeles Rams) last October.
Disgruntled defensive end Yannick Ngakoue has publicly asked to play elsewhere and could be another trade option for Jacksonville.
Fournette, meanwhile, is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is due to make $4.17 million in 2020. If he stays in Jacksonville, he would count $8.64 million against Jacksonville’s salary cap. The Jaguars would take on $4.47 million in dead money by trading him.
Coaches have seemingly grown tired of dealing with Fournette, whose ability is often overshadowed by his baggage.
Still, the 25-year-old running back is coming off a career year. He topped 1,600 yards from scrimmage in 15 games last season, carrying 265 times for 1,152 yards and catching 76 passes for 522 yards. He only scored three touchdowns. He also fumbled just once.
The former LSU star has 2,631 yards rushing, 1,009 yards receiving and 19 touchdowns in three seasons since he was now-fired personnel chief Tom Coughlin’s first draft pick since returning to Jacksonville.
