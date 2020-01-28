COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Gophers set date for Spring game
The Gophers have set a date for their 2020 debut.
The team’s spring game will be at 11 a.m. April 4 at TCF Bank Stadium. The free event will include at 9:30 a.m. pregame fan fest. The Gophers will also collect fan-decorated oars for display inside the stadium during the upcoming season. Players and coaches will also be available for on-field autographs after the game.
The Gophers will start spring practices in early March in preparation for the game. They finished last season 11-2.
NFL
Vikings finalize staff
EAGAN, Minn. — For the Vikings, the more things change, the more they stay the same.
Entering this offseason with some big holes to fill on Mike Zimmer’s coaching staff, the Vikings ultimately decided to promote from within, maintaining the status quo heading into next season.
They officially handed the offensive coordinator job over to Gary Kubiak on Monday afternoon — news that originally broke last week — and named Andre Patterson and Adam Zimmer co-defensive coordinators. They also moved Andrew Janocko to wide receivers coach, hired Daronte Jones as the new defensive backs coach and brought in Phil Rauscher as the new assistant offensive line coach.
Here’s a rundown on each new hire:
Kubiak served as an offensive advisor last season, working hand-in-hand with former offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski last season to help install a highly effective zone running scheme. And it helped everyone involved as the Vikings’ offensive scored 45 touchdowns, its highest total in a decade, and produced a 3,000-yard passer (3,602, Kirk Cousins), a 1,000-yard rusher (1,135, Dalvin Cook) and a 1,000-yard receiver (1,130, Stefon Diggs).
Patterson will get his first crack as a defensive coordinator in the NFL, sharing that job with Adam Zimmer, the head coach’s son, while continuing his work with the defensive line. Patterson is well-respected in the Vikings locker room and has helped unlock the potential of star defensive ends like Everson Griffen and Danielle Hunter, among others.
Adam Zimmer will work alongside Patterson as a co-defensive coordinator in the NFL, while continuing to oversee the linebackers. They will have similar responsibilities in their shared role and will more than likely still have to defer play-calling to their boss, Mike Zimmer.
Janocko was an assistant offensive line coach last season and will take over for former wide receivers coach Drew Petzing, who followed Stefanski to the Cleveland Browns.
Jones will step in as the defensive backs coach after serving the same role with the Cincinnati Bengals the past couple of seasons. He also has worked for as defensive backs coach for the Miami Dolphins. He replaces longtime defensive backs coach Jerry Gray.
Rauscher spent last season with the Washington Redskins and is quite familiar with the Vikings offensive staff, having previously worked with Gary Kubiak and Rick Dennison while serving on the Denver Broncos coaching staff.
MLB
Dusty Baker to manage Astros
HOUSTON — Dusty Baker is working to finalize an agreement to become manager of the Houston Astros, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not yet been completed.
The 70-year-old Baker becomes the oldest manager in the big leagues. He takes over from AJ Hinch, who was fired Jan. 13 just an hour after he was suspended for the season by Major League Baseball for his role in Houston’s sign-stealing scandal.
Baker’s hiring is a sign the AL champions want to bring an old-school mentality and stern presence to a franchise reeling from the dismissal of Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow. Baker has 22 years of managerial experience, starting in 1993 with the San Francisco Giants.
A three-time National League Manager of the Year, Baker last managed the Washington Nationals, who let him go after a 97-65 season in 2017.
Since 2018 Baker has served as a special adviser to Giants CEO Larry Baer, working in both the baseball and business operations of the club. He regularly attended son Darren’s college games at the University of California in Berkeley.
“Dusty has a unique and proven ability to connect with players, be a step ahead with game strategy and provide superior leadership, as he did here for 10 years,” Baer said.
Now Baker will chase his first title as a manager with a team that returns the bulk of its roster from last year that reached the World Series for the second time in three years before losing to the Nationals.
It’s a chance he wondered if he’d ever get. He spoke to The Associated Press about it in 2018 after he left the Nationals.
“Do you ever make peace with it?” he asked then. “You make peace but it makes you kind of lose some faith in mankind, between right and wrong. And you realize in the world, especially in this new world, there’s always been discrimination, race discrimination, but it seems like in this new world there’s age and salary discrimination, which go hand in hand.”
