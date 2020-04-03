WDN briefs

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu awarded Naismith Trophy
ATLANTA — Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu has added another award to her collection
Already named The Associated Press women’s player of the year, Ionescu was awarded the Naismith Trophy for the most outstanding women’s basketball player on Friday.
Ionescu, who won AP All-American honors three times, shattered the NCAA career triple-double mark with 26 and became the first player in college history to have 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists.
Ionescu averaged 17.5 points, 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds with eight triple-doubles as a senior this season.
She helped the Ducks win the Pac-12 regular-season and tournament titles. She was also named the conference’s most outstanding player of the tournament and regular season.
“I’m humbled and grateful to receive such a prestigious award, and I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and coaches. Being able to play the game I love with people that I love has been nothing short of amazing,” Ionescu said in a statement.
The Ducks finished 31-2 this season, which ended prematurely with the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament because of the coronavirus pandemic.
She is the first Oregon player to win the award. Dayton sophomore Obi Toppin won the Naismith Trophy for outstanding men’s player.
WNBA
WNBA postpones season
NEW YORK — The WNBA has postponed the start of its season because of the coronavirus pandemic, with no indication when play would begin.
The league was scheduled to open training camps April 26 and the regular season was set to begin May 15. The WNBA will still hold a “virtual” draft April 17.
WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement Friday the league will “use this time to conduct scenario-planning regarding new start dates and innovative formats.”
“Our guiding principle will continue to be the health and safety of the players, fans and employees,” Engelbert said.
The WNBA, which was set to begin its 24th season, is the longest running professional women’s sports league.
Every other major sports league has been put on hold due to the virus.
The postponement of the 2020 Olympics gives the WNBA flexibility with its schedule. The league was set to go on a monthlong break starting July 10 to allow players to participate in the Tokyo Games.
Two WNBA cities are major hot spots for the virus: New York and Seattle. One of the Storm’s homes for the season, the Angel of the Winds Arena, is being used as a coronavirus isolation site.
LPGA
US Women’s Open rescheduled
The U.S. Women’s Open in Houston is now scheduled for two weeks before Christmas. The LPGA Tour pushed back the resumption of its schedule until the middle of June and found slots for three tournaments that have been postponed.
Commissioner Mike Whan keeps looking at the calendar at a dwindling number of dates and trying to figure out how it will fall into place, missing one key piece of information brought on by the spread of the new coronavirus.
“Not knowing when our restart button gets pushed,” Whan said Friday.
That was delayed by a month with a chain of events that began with the U.S. Women’s Open announcing it would move from June 4-7 at Champions Golf Club to Dec. 10-13, the latest a major championship has ever been played. The 1929 PGA Championship ended on Dec. 7 in Los Angeles.
The last time an official LPGA Tour event was played entirely in December was the LPGA Tour Championship in 2010. And there could be more.
It’s not as simple as finding open dates and filling them with tournaments. Whan said if a major — the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship outside Philadelphia is next up and still on the schedule for June 25-28 — that would take priority. Of the four events cleared from the schedule Friday, only the Pure Silk Championship at Kingsmill in Virginia will not be reschedule, instead returning in 2021.
The Women’s Open is the second LPGA major to be reschedule. The ANA Inspiration in the California desert was to be played this week and now is set for Sept. 10-13
NFL
Watkins, Chiefs restructure deal
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs and wide receiver Sammy Watkins have agreed on a restructured one-year contract that gives the franchise much-needed salary cap relief, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Friday.
The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the Chiefs do not disclose contract details, said Watkins will make $9 million in base salary but that incentives could drive the total package to $16 million. More important for the club, the deal will give the Chiefs about $5 million in salary cap savings ahead of the NFL draft.
Yahoo Sports was first to report the agreement between the Chiefs and Watkins.
Watkins was headed into the final year of a $48 million, three-year contract, and he was scheduled to make $13.7 million in base salary and count a prohibitive $21 million against the cap. That made him an immediate candidate to either restructure his contract or be released, and the Chiefs were able to make the numbers work to keep him in the fold.
