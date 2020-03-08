WDN briefs

NBA
Giannis has knee sprain
PHOENIX — Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has a minor knee sprain and will miss at least the Milwaukee Bucks’ next two games.
The Bucks said Sunday that Antetokounmpo had an MRI and was examined by team doctor William Raasch. The evaluation showed a minor joint capsule sprain of Antetokounmpo’s left knee.
The 6-foot-11 forward will miss the two remaining games on the Bucks’ trip — Sunday at Phoenix and Monday at Denver. His status for the Bucks’ home game Thursday against Boston will be determined later.
Antetokounmpo took a hard fall late in a 113-103 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. He remained in the game but appeared to be limping as he walked off the court afterward.
Antetokounmpo ranks third in the NBA in scoring (29.6 points per game) and fourth in rebounding (13.7). He also averages 5.8 assists.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Maryland clinches share of Big Ten title
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Each member of the Maryland basketball team took turns gripping the trophy awarded to the Big Ten Conference champions. They wore bright red hats boasting their accomplishment, and they proudly cut down the nets on each side of the court.
It really didn’t matter to coach Mark Turgeon or the No. 9 Terrapins that their 83-70 victory over 25th-ranked Michigan on Sunday was good for only a share of the regular-season title. After more than four months’ worth of exhilarating wins and bitterly disappointing defeats, the robust celebration — which served as a welcome release of emotion — came without apology.
“Would we have liked to have won it outright? Absolutely, but we’re still champs,” Turgeon declared.
Maryland moved into a first-place tie with Wisconsin, and Michigan State had a chance to make it a three-way deadlock by defeating Ohio State later Sunday. If two or more teams tie atop the standings at the end of the season, it is a shared championship.
And that was good enough for Maryland, which received its first Big Ten championship trophy since joining the league in 2014. Wisconsin, however, is assured the top seed in the conference tournament this week by virtue of owning the best record in games involving the first-place teams.
The Terrapins held a two-game lead with five to go but lost three of four before defeating the Wolverines to finish 16-1 at home.
“We had it hanging over us for two weeks. We were in first place for almost four weeks,” Turgeon said. “There was a lot on our guys, and obviously this is a big weight off us.”
Anthony Cowan Jr. had 20 points and eight assists in his final home game at Maryland. The senior guard went 7 for 11 from the floor and made six free throws in the final minute.
Eric Ayala scored 19, Jalen Smith had 18 points and 11 rebounds and Aaron Wiggins added 15 points for the Terps (24-7, 14-6).
Cowan came back for his senior season to help the team hang a banner on the rafters at the arena, and that’s precisely what will happen.
“It’s huge. These are the memories you’re going to go through your whole life,” Cowan said. “It can’t get much better than that.”
Reserve sophomore guard David DeJulius scored a career-high 20 points for Michigan (19-12, 10-10). The Wolverines closed their first regular season under rookie coach Juwan Howard by dropping three of four.
“I’m as positive as you can get,” Howard said. “There’s no reason to try to beat anyone’s spirit down. All it’s about is finding solutions and how we can improve to get better.”
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ISU stuns No. 2 Baylor
AMES, Iowa — Baylor coach Kim Mulkey threw herself on the scorer’s table in disbelief after the whistle blew.
Less than one second remained in Sunday’s tenser-than-usual Big 12 season finale at Iowa State. Her No. 2 Lady Bears were locked in a 56-56 tie.
Didi Richard’s had been whistled for the foul — and Cyclones star Ashley Joens went to the free throw line, hitting the first of two shots to give Iowa State a 57-56 win that snapped Baylor’s record 58-game Big 12 regular season winning streak. It was the sixth longest in NCAA history.
“You would have liked to see that go overtime,” said Mulkey, whose team (28-2, 17-1 Big 12) lost its first conference game since a Feb. 6, 2017 setback at Texas. “But I haven’t seen it. Doesn’t matter if she fouled or didn’t foul. It was called, you live with it, you move on.”
Iowa State (18-11, 10-8) took a 56-53 lead on Joens’ layup with 37 seconds left. Juicy Landrum tied the game 14 seconds later with a 3-pointer.
After timeouts by both teams, Joens drove to the basket with less then a second left and drew the foul on Richards. After the officials reviewed that there was still time on the clock, Joens hit the first of the two to give the Cyclones their first win this season against a ranked team.
“Didn’t really think about it,” said Joens, who scored a team-high 15 points. “Just got up there and told myself, just like in practice, and it went in.”
Mulkey, whose team’s only other loss this season came against No. 1 South Carolina in November in a Thanksgiving tournament, said the Lady Bears don’t talk about streaks. They’ll simply try to start another one.